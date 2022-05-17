Evacuation order to be lifted for part of Fukushima 'difficult-to-return' zone
Residents of the Noyuki district, which takes up 20 percent of Katsurao Village, were forced to leave their homes due to high radiation levels after the 2011 nuclear accident.
Officials from the central and prefectural governments and the village have decided to lift the order for 6 percent of the district on June 12.
It will be the first case in which people will be able to return to their residences in what has been a "difficult-to-return" zone.
Village authorities aim to put rice paddies in the area back into use to revitalize farming, and set up a zone for residents to get together where an assembly hall used to be.
Eighty-two people from 30 households are registered as residents, but only eight people making up four households have so far expressed an interest in returning.
Nikkei - May 18
Hyundai Motor's latest electric vehicle that hit the Japanese market this month can travel 220 km on a five-minute charge, a far cry from the lengthy charging Japanese EVs require using low-output chargers.
NHK - May 18
Japan's gross domestic product contracted an annualized 1.0 percent in real terms from January to March, compared to the previous quarter.
Kyodo - May 18
A 24-year-old man mistakenly sent 46.3 million yen ($360,000) in COVID-19 relief money by the western Japan town he resides in, says he gambled it all away on overseas casino sites, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.
NHK - May 18
f1i.com - May 18
The Honda name will officially return to F1 later this season, with the manufacturer receiving top billing at next October's Japanese Grand Prix as the event's title sponsor.
Nikkei - May 17
The Japanese government will begin a trial project this month on accepting fully vaccinated inbound tourists, the Japan Tourism Agency said on Tuesday, ahead of its broader easing of COVID-19 border control measures slated for June.
NewsOnJapan - May 17
NAGASAKI, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A car crashed into a Nagasaki hospital on Tuesday morning, slightly injuring 3 people.
NewsOnJapan - May 17
TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A 40-year-old office worker has been arrested for attempting to perform an obscene act by pushing a stun gun against a female instructor at a yoga studio in Suginami-ku, Tokyo.
NewsOnJapan - May 17
TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman was stabbed by a man who appears to be her son-in-law with a kitchen knife at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday at a house in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo. The man was arrested on suspicion of inflicting injury while the woman was taken to hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.
newsonjapan.com - May 17
TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - The draft of measures to strengthen Japan's food security compiled by the Liberal Democratic Party will include increasing production of wheat and soybeans that rely on imports as a countermeasure against soaring raw material prices and to promote a switch to domestic production.
CBS Sunday Morning - May 17
In Japan, grass-and-straw tatami mats – once a privilege reserved for the elite – have been a key feature of home design since the Middle Ages, crafted by gifted artisans. But now, with cheap knockoffs and changing lifestyles, the industry is at a crossroads.
Nikkei - May 17
Suntory Beverage and Food, one of Japan's top sellers of soft drinks, will serve up its most wide-ranging price hike yet in a move expected to push rivals to follow suit in an industry squeezed by higher costs.
Nikkei - May 17
Saizeriya, a Japan-based chain of family-style Italian restaurants, has discontinued certain dishes over supply chain disruptions abroad and is turning to domestic procurement of certain ingredients.
dailypioneer.com - May 17
Singer Tina Karol said on Monday from Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country.
The Anime Man - May 17
I asked 100 YouTubers what the best anime ever made is...
NHK - May 17
A Japanese court has ruled a local government broke the law by ordering a restaurant chain to shorten its business hours to curb the spread of the coronavirus.