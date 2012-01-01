Tokyo’s massive Bicqlo Shinjuku to close this June

Walk around Shinjuku, and you’re bound to run into the massive behemoth that is Bicqlo, the mashup of two of Japan’s largest retail giants: Bic Camera and Uniqlo.

Opened back in 2012, Bicqlo, located just outside Shinjuku Station’s east exit, gave you the chance to shop for electronics and everyday fashion under the same roof. You also won’t find Bicqlo anywhere else, as the Shinjuku outlet was the only one of the collaboration stores in all of Japan.

Unfortunately for shoppers, Bicqlo is set to close on Sunday June 19. The shop will be reopening solely as a Bic Camera store from Monday June 20. As for Uniqlo, it won’t be moving far – the fashion retailer has plans to open a new Shinjuku flagship store as well as another Shinjuku Sanchome outlet this autumn.