Tragic story of the world's loneliest princess - who faces a harrowing choice

The life of a princess is envied around the world. Royal palaces, lavish ceremonies and a huge wedding are all usually part of the package. But Japan's Princess Toshi is said to be the loneliest princess.

The 20-year-old, also known as Princess Aiko, is the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

The young princess had a difficult childhood and said she was bullied at school.

Princess Toshi lives in the imperial palace in Tokyo without any companions of her own age and is yet to marry.

Royal tradition in Japan is particularly restrictive for women and they are only permitted to marry members of nobility.

But as there are none left in Japan which leaves Princess Toshi in a heartbreaking position. ...continue reading