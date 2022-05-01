Tokyo Skytree marks 10 years as symbol of capital's skyline
海老蔵がスカイツリー頂上で「にらみ」開業10周年、無病息災願い
Kyodo -- May 22
Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest structure, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public and becoming a symbol of the country's pre-pandemic tourism boom.
Commemorative events celebrating the opening of the 634-meter structure's Tembo Deck and Tembo Galleria observation areas include an ongoing "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" anime collaboration and a performance by Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo livestreamed on a screen from the tower's topmost point on the day. ...continue reading
世界一の高さを誇る自立式電波塔「東京スカイツリー」が22日、開業10周年を迎え、記念式典が開かれた。歌舞伎俳優の市川海老蔵さんが無病息災を願い、地上から634㍍の頂上で「にらみ」を披露した。 - Kyodo
Asakusa Shrine Sanja Matsuri 2022
Motion Travel - May 22
Sanja Matsuri is an annual festival (the biggest festival of the year) held at Asakusa Shrine. The festival is held on the third Saturday in May, and this year it was held from the 20th to the 22nd of May.
Tokyo Skytree marks 10 years as symbol of capital's skyline
Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest structure, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public and becoming a symbol of the country's pre-pandemic tourism boom.
Dogs enjoy day-trip on Japan's bullet train
WION - May 22
The first-ever 'doggy holiday' service was run by Japan Railways which included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking Shiba Inu.
Solo Hiking Japan Northern Alps KAMIKOCHI, Beautiful Valley in Nagano
Kuga's Travel - May 22
Hida Mountains are Japanese mountain range and also called Northern Alps.
Inside Japan’s Most Expensive Treehouse: Million Dollar Hideaway
Tokyo Portfolio - May 22
Chris from @Abroad in Japan and Alex from Tokyo Portfolio bring you the exclusive look at one of Japan's most special glamping experiences -- a luxury treehouse!
Japan waives COVID entry tests in step toward welcoming tourists
Nikkei - May 20
Japan is moving away from its strict travel restrictions that have made it an outlier in the world by allowing about 80% of inbound travelers to skip COVID tests and quarantine upon arrival.
Tokyo’s massive Bicqlo Shinjuku to close this June
timeout.com - May 20
Walk around Shinjuku, and you’re bound to run into the massive behemoth that is Bicqlo, the mashup of two of Japan’s largest retail giants: Bic Camera and Uniqlo.
This is Japan's Pizza Vending Machine
akidearest - May 19
I just came across a pizza vending machine in Japan. The pizza actually looks really good so I want to try and order a couple things from it and bring it home to just see what vending machine pizza is like.
Seafood Izakaya run by Sushiro, a conveyor belt sushi restaurant!
SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel - May 19
The izakaya introduced in this video is Sugidama, an izakaya run by Sushiro, a conveyor belt sushi restaurant.
Japan plans to end self-isolation for visitors from low positive rate areas
NHK - May 18
NHK has learned that Japan's government plans to ease quarantine steps for people arriving in Japan, depending on positive rates for the coronavirus.
Singapore, Thailand, U.S., Australia included in trial letting in small groups ahead of easing in June
Nikkei - May 17
The Japanese government will begin a trial project this month on accepting fully vaccinated inbound tourists, the Japan Tourism Agency said on Tuesday, ahead of its broader easing of COVID-19 border control measures slated for June.
Eating Traditional Buddhist Food and Staying Overnight in a Japanese Temple
Japan by Food - May 17
Out of the bustling city and into the wilderness of Wakayama Prefecture, Shizuka experiences a day in the life of a Japanese Buddhist monk.
Across Japan by Bullet Train | Two-Day Shinkansen Travel
Solo Travel Japan - May 17
I traveled across Japan by bullet train from Hokkaido to Kagoshima in two days.
Inside Tokyo's Insane $36,000 Private Hotel Room
Abroad in Japan - May 16
Tokyo's luxurious accommodation knows no limits. This time we go inside a private members club with a $39,000 fee, where members are rewarded with the ultimate luxury escape.
Japan looks to waive airport COVID tests for vaccinated travelers
Nikkei - May 12
The Japanese government is considering exempting certain inbound travelers from the COVID-19 test now required at ports of entry, starting as early as June, Nikkei has learned.
Japan is set to open its doors in June, but some locals aren’t happy about it
cnbc.com - May 11
As countries across Asia reopen to international travelers, Japan — one of the continent’s most popular destinations — remains firmly closed.
