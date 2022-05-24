Coast Guard: Raised tour boat sinks again off Hokkaido
更に深い海底182mに・・・知床観光船 曳航中に落下
NHK -- May 24
The Japan Coast Guard says salvage workers trying to raise a sunken tour boat have dropped it to the bottom of the sea again off Hokkaido in northern Japan.
The boat, "Kazu I," was raised to around 20 meters below the surface on Monday, and was being towed by a barge to the town of Shari.
Coast guard officials say they were told by the salvage firm on Tuesday morning that it had "lost" the boat in waters about 11 kilometers west of Utoro port in Shari Town.
Officials say that about an hour later, a probe with a camera confirmed that the boat was lying on the seabed at a depth of 182 meters.
The "Kazu I" sank during a sightseeing tour on April 23. Of the 26 people on board, 14 have been confirmed dead. The 12 others remain missing.
北海道・知床半島沖で沈没し引き揚げに向けて曳航（えいこう）されていた観光船が海中およそ180メートル下に落下しました。 第1管区海上保安本部によりますと、24日午前8時から午前10時ごろ、ベルトにくくり付けられ曳航されていた観光船「KAZU1」が何らかの原因で落下しました。 無人潜水機を使って調べ、午前11時半すぎに水深182メートルの地点で船体が沈んでいるのを確認したということです。 今後、再び飽和潜水によるくくり付け作業が行われ、船体のつり揚げに着手する予定です。 海上保安本部などが落下の詳しい原因を調べています。 - ANNnewsCH
Rare images of atmospheric sprites captured
NHK - May 24
A curator at a museum in Japan has captured rare images of mysterious upper atmospheric phenomena known as sprites.
Coast Guard: Raised tour boat sinks again off Hokkaido
Fly me to the Moon: US, Japan aim for lunar landing
phys.org - May 23
Japan and the United States said Monday they want to put the first Japanese astronaut on the Moon as the allies deepen cooperation on space projects.
M6.0 quake hits wide area in Japan's east, northeast
Kyodo - May 22
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast on Sunday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the country's weather agency said.
Study: Omicron less likely to cause aftereffects
NHK - May 22
Researchers in Japan say the percentage of people who develop aftereffects from the coronavirus Omicron variant is about one-tenth of the level among those infected with other variants.
The climate crisis is making Japan's cherry blossoms bloom earlier
Wahoo Newspaper - May 21
Every spring, crowds flock to admire Japan's cherry blossom — a dazzling pink and white bloom that has been revered in the country for more than a thousand years. But the world-famous sakura plants are flowering much earlier than normal due to human-induced climate change, a new study has found.
Large amount of Japan’s Moderna vaccine stock to be discarded due to expiry
AsiaNews - May 20
Municipalities in Kanagawa Prefecture are likely to discard a large amount of vaccine for the novel coronavirus, as the expiration date is approaching on some of their Moderna vaccine from the United States.
Nuclear regulator approves Fukushima Daiichi's treated water release plan
NHK - May 19
Japan's nuclear regulator has approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
