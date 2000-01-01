Japanese Red Army leader released after 20-years in prison
Shigenobu, 76, was incarcerated for masterminding the 1974 seizure of the French Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, by the leftist revolutionary group that she founded three years earlier in Lebanon.
In that attack, Japanese Red Army members took the French ambassador and others hostage to use them as trade pieces to secure the release of a member of the group who had been arrested in France.
Shigenobu left Japan for the Middle East in 1971 and evaded capture until she was arrested in Osaka Prefecture in 2000.
She formally dissolved the terrorist organization in 2001 while in prison.
The group sought to provoke a socialist world revolution through multiple high-profile acts of terrorism.
It was responsible for a 1972 attack at Lod airport, now called Ben Gurion, in Tel Aviv in which around two dozen people were killed and more than 70 injured.
The Japanese Red Army also stormed the Swedish and U.S. embassies in Kuala Lumpur in 1975 before demanding the release of members detained and imprisoned in Japan. Two years later, members hijacked a Japan Airlines flight near India.
Members were also linked to a 1986 mortar attack on the Japanese Embassy in Jakarta and a 1988 car-bombing of a U.S. military club in Naples, Italy, in which five were killed. ...continue reading
akidearest - May 28
There's a lot of unsaid rules in Japan that you're just kind of expected to play catch-up on and nobody ever tells you what the right or wrong thing is to do, you just kind of like learn as you go along.
NHK - May 28
The Bank of Japan ended the last fiscal year with more assets than ever before after buying up long-term government bonds as part of its massive monetary easing policy.
Nikkei - May 28
The Japanese government plans to allow exports of fighter jets, missiles and other arms to 12 countries, including India, Australia as well as some European and Southeast Asian nations, Nikkei has learned. Regulatory changes to allow for the exports could come by next March.
NHK - May 28
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,630 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Friday.
Chris Abroad - May 28
Physical contact in Japan is best avoided, especially hugs. In this first animated edition of the Abroad in Japan Podcast we reveal why.
NHK - May 28
A diver for the Japan Coast Guard has been recognized as having set the world record for most consecutive pull-ups.
NHK - May 27
Japan's health officials have confirmed another seven cases of unexplained acute hepatitis in children, of which reports have been increasing mainly in Western countries.
Manila Bulletin - May 27
Japan’s health minister said on Friday that there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Japan.
Al Jazeera - May 27
Japan will move to restart idled nuclear power plants to make maximum use of nuclear power in order to stabilise energy prices and supply, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.
imore.com - May 27
Apple has further updated its Maps software in Japan with cycling directions and expanded Look Around.
Japan Today - May 27
A tourist boat that sank off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido last month arrived at the port of Abashiri on Friday after being salvaged, setting the stage for a full-fledged investigation into the cause of the accident that left 14 people dead and 12 missing.
NHK - May 27
Small groups of foreigners have been arriving in Japan to take part in government-sponsored guided tours, as the country prepares to welcome tourists next month.