Why Japanese Women Cheat More Than Japanese Men
Nobita from Japan -- May 31
In Japan, so many women cheat on their husband and some surveys say they do it more than men. In this video, I'm going to share my thoughts on it.
Japanese Red Army leader released after 20-years in prison
Nikkei - May 28
Fusako Shigenobu, the founder of the now-disbanded Japanese Red Army militant organization that committed a string of terrorist attacks around the world in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from prison on Saturday after serving a 20-year sentence.
Reacting to Japan's DUMBEST Laws
akidearest - May 28
There's a lot of unsaid rules in Japan that you're just kind of expected to play catch-up on and nobody ever tells you what the right or wrong thing is to do, you just kind of like learn as you go along.
Why NOT to Hug Japanese People
Chris Abroad - May 28
Physical contact in Japan is best avoided, especially hugs. In this first animated edition of the Abroad in Japan Podcast we reveal why.
Japanese man spends 2 million yen on ultra-realistic dog costume so he can live like an animal
MSN - May 27
A Japanese man says he has fulfilled his life-long ambition of becoming a four-legged animal after spending two-million yen on a dog costume.
American man arrested for destroying Russian shop signboard
NewsOnJapan - May 26
TOKYO, May 26 (NewsOnJapan) - Police have arrested a 53-year-old American man for the destruction of wooden signboard in front of a Russian specialty store in Ginza.
Accused groper dies after jumping out of train station office window
Japan Today - May 26
A 61-year-old man accused of groping a teenage girl on a train died after he jumped out of a Yokohama train station office where he was being detained.
Newborn girl found abandoned in Chiba parking lot
Japan Today - May 25
A newborn girl was found abandoned in a parking lot in Chiba city, police said.
Dashcam shows oncoming car unexpectedly leap and spin
NewsOnJapan - May 24
SHIZUOKA, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Footage taken from a driver's dashcam in Shizuoka City on May 21 shows an oncoming car leap and spin in the air before smashing onto its passenger side.
Temple coin thief caught red-handed
NewsOnJapan - May 23
FUKUOKA, May 23 (NewsOnJapan) - A serial coin thief has been nabbed by police after 20 years of stealing from a temple's donation box in Fukuoka.
Biden pays visit to Emperor Naruhito
NHK - May 23
US President Joe Biden visited the Imperial Palace to meet Emperor Naruhito on Monday morning.
Bless thee Lamborghini
NewsOnJapan - May 22
KYOTO, May 22 (NewsOnJapan) - Supercars gathered at Kitano Tenmangu in Kyoto on Sunday to be blessed by local priests for traffic safety. The "cow" depicted in the emblem of the Italian luxury sports car "Lamborghini" is considered to be a god's messenger at Kitano Tenmangu.
Nicola Furlong was murdered 10 years ago in Japan – but her killer is about to walk free
independent.ie - May 22
This Tuesday, the family of Nicola Furlong will privately mark 10 years since their beloved 21-year-old daughter and sister was cruelly murdered in Tokyo.
