Japan court rules against restarting Hokkaido nuclear power plant

北海道・泊原発1～3号機の運転差し止め命じる　札幌地裁判決

Nikkei -- May 31
A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered a nuclear power plant in Hokkaido to remain offline as requested by over 1,000 plaintiffs due to safety concerns, in a rare decision issued while the operator is seeking permission from authorities to restart the plant.

The Sapporo District Court ruled that Hokkaido Electric Power Co. should not resume operation of all three reactors at its Tomari nuclear plant in the suit filed in November 2011.

But the court rejected that the plant be decommissioned as requested by some 1,200 plaintiffs including local residents, in the first ruling on the scrapping of a nuclear power station.

All three reactors had been taken offline for regular inspections by May 2012 and remain idled, with Hokkaido Electric Power undergoing screening by the Nuclear Regulation Authority to restart them under tighter rules introduced after the Fukushima crisis.

In the latest in a series of similar suits filed since the nuclear crisis, the court said the power company has not provided evidence of the safety of spent nuclear fuel stored at the plant and the plant does not have adequate protection against tsunami. ...continue reading

May 31 (毎日新聞) - 北海道電力泊原発（北海道泊村）の安全性に問題があるとして、道内外の約1200人が北電に1～3号機全ての運転差し止めなどを求めた訴訟の判決で、札幌地裁（谷口哲也裁判長）は31日、北電側に1～3号機の運転差し止めを命じた。  ...continue reading
Japan's prime minister rides maglev train at 500 km/h
News On Japan - May 29
TSURU, Yamanashi - Prime Minister Kishida rode on an experimental high-speed train running at a top speed of 500 km/h on Saturday while visited the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation facility in Tsuru City, Yamanashi Prefecture.
Researchers say they found new type of Parkinson's disease
NHK - May 29
A group of researchers says it has found a new type of Parkinson's disease apparently induced by a different protein from the one known to cause the disease.
Volcano erupts in Russian Far East, no tsunami threat to Japan
Kyodo - May 29
A large-scale volcanic eruption occurred Saturday in the Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, but the Japanese weather agency said no tsunami was observed to have hit Japan.
Japan develops new lithium-air battery for electric passenger planes
bignewsnetwork.com - May 28
TOKYO, Japan: A new high-density electric battery developed in Japan has the potential to power electric airplanes, according to industry officials.
Coronavirus cases on decline across much of Japan
NHK - May 28
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,630 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Friday.
Japan confirms 7 more cases of children with unexplained acute hepatitis
NHK - May 27
Japan's health officials have confirmed another seven cases of unexplained acute hepatitis in children, of which reports have been increasing mainly in Western countries.
Apple Maps Japan receives cycling directions, Look Around expansions
imore.com - May 27
Apple has further updated its Maps software in Japan with cycling directions and expanded Look Around.
Scientists develop robotic 'sixth finger' for human augmentation
Reuters - May 27
A robotic 'sixth finger,' that can be worn on the hand next to the pinky to move like a real finger, has been created by Japanese researchers studying how brains react to new and independent body parts.
Vitamin D supplements won't help prevent diabetes
usnews.com - May 27
While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.
Japan's top parking lot operator to open flying car base in 2025
Nikkei - May 27
TOKYO -- Park24, the largest car park operator in Japan, will convert a parking facility into a takeoff and landing base for flying cars in the western Kansai region in 2025 as part of the World Expo, Nikkei has learned.
Japan's health minister says no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Japan
Manila Bulletin - May 27
Japan’s health minister said on Friday that there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Japan.
Rollout of 4th coronavirus vaccine shots begins
NHK - May 25
Japan began a rollout of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, targeting people aged 60 or older and others with higher risks.
Sci-Tech Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        