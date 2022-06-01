Japan makes ID chips for pet dogs, cats compulsory
犬猫にチップ義務化 “期待と課題” テレビ朝日社会部 川崎豊記者
Japan's Diet passed the revised law on animal welfare and management in 2019.
Local governments take in some 72,000 abandoned or lost dogs and cats per year.
The revised law obliges pet shops, breeders and other sellers to implant the cylindrical chips that are about 1 centimeter long and 2 millimeters in diameter, and contain 15-digit ID numbers.
The name of the seller and the animal's name, gender, breed and coat color must be registered on a government database.
Owner data such as name, address and phone number should also be registered on the database within 30 days of the purchase of an animal.
People who already have cats or dogs, those who will be given such pets, and animal protection groups are urged to have chips implanted in their animals.
The Environment Ministry says the new requirement will help people find their strays and prevent owners from abandoning their pets.
Japan Today - Jun 01
The Japanese government on Tuesday revoked the permit of an intermediate organization that introduces foreign trainees to host companies after it failed to prevent the physical abuse of a Vietnamese man by his Japanese co-workers at a construction firm.
newsonjapan.com - May 31
現代日本食文化の特徴として、世界中のあらゆる食文化をうまくクリエイティブに編集し、創作して日本化するという芸当が日本文化にはあります。そんな日本食文化の変体メニューが先日も発表されました。
Kyodo - May 31
Japan plans to allow more regional airports to accept entrants from abroad, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, as the country gradually relaxes stringent border controls implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nikkei - May 31
A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered a nuclear power plant in Hokkaido to remain offline as requested by over 1,000 plaintiffs due to safety concerns, in a rare decision issued while the operator is seeking permission from authorities to restart the plant.
Nikkei - May 31
Japan's Shinsei Bank will raise the interest rate on six-month deposits tenfold to 0.1% from Wednesday, shifting to a strategy of chasing savings after becoming a subsidiary of financial conglomerate SBI Holdings.
NHK - May 31
Lawmakers in Japan have enacted a supplementary budget worth 2.7 trillion yen, or roughly 21 billion dollars, to address fuel prices that have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Nobita from Japan - May 31
In Japan, so many women cheat on their husband and some surveys say they do it more than men. In this video, I'm going to share my thoughts on it.
NHK - May 31
Japanese telecommunication giant NTT has revealed its latest technology using artificial intelligence. The demonstrations are the result of studies by its research center based on the theme of communication.
NHK - May 31
Tokyo's largest food market is resuming public viewings of its famed tuna auction from Thursday after a five-month hiatus.
News On Japan - May 31
TOKYO, May 31 (News On Japan) - A recent survey on smartphone usage and TV viewing time shows that people in their 40s and younger spend more time using smartphones.
NHK - May 31
Japan's supercomputer Fugaku is on the top of the list in two categories of the world's high-performance computer rankings for the fifth straight time.
WION - May 31
SoftBank Group’s top executives Masayoshi Son saw steep cuts in their paychecks as the Japanese conglomerate marked a historic loss for its vision fund unit.