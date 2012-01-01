Japan confirms record low of 811,604 births last year
去年の出生数81万1604人 前年比3万人減で過去最少
That figure has been falling since 2016, when it first dropped below 1 million, and it is now on track to fall below 800,000.
The number of births only include Japanese citizens living in Japan. The preliminary figure released in February, which contained Japanese citizens living at home and abroad, as well as foreigners living in Japan, was 842,897, down 3.4% from 2020.
Japan's total fertility rate, which indicates the number of children a woman will have during her lifetime on average, also fell 0.03 point to 1.30 in 2021 from the previous year.
This marks the sixth straight year the number has declined. The figure fell further from 2020, when the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was most evident, reaching its fourth-lowest point since the number has been tracked. ...continue reading
