Bogus deliveryman sexually assaults woman, steals her underwear

Police in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman and stealing her underwear.

According to police, Yuta Asakura, a fireman, wore the uniform of a delivery man when he buzzed the apartment of the woman at around 2:10 p.m. on May 5, Tokai TV reported. When the woman opened the door, he forced his way in and threatened her with a cutter knife, saying he would kill her if she screamed, police said.

Police said the woman told them that after she was sexually assaulted, Asakura stole her panties and then left. He was identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage outside the apartment building.