Japanese things that other countries NEED TO DO!

There are some things in Japan that just make so much sense! Of course, you already know the obvious ones like high-speed bullet trains and conveyer belt sushi, but let's talk about the not-so-obvious things that Japan has that makes TOTAL sense! Let's take a look at all the interesting things like vending machines, bicycles, etc!

Police, railway operators launch campaign against gropers

NHK - Jun 01

Police and railway operators in and around Tokyo have jointly launched a two-week campaign against groping on trains.

Mother arrested over death of 3-year-old daughter whose legs were broken

Japan Today - Jun 01

Police in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, have charged a 31-year-old unemployed woman with parental neglect resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter.

Japan to approve abortion pill – but partner’s consent will be required

The Guardian - Jun 01

Women in Japan could be forced to seek their partner's consent before being prescribed the abortion pill, which will reportedly be approved late this year – three decades after it was made available to women in the UK.

Why Japanese Women Cheat More Than Japanese Men

Nobita from Japan - May 31

In Japan, so many women cheat on their husband and some surveys say they do it more than men. In this video, I'm going to share my thoughts on it.

People under 50 spend more time on smartphones than watching TV

News On Japan - May 31

TOKYO, May 31 (News On Japan) - A recent survey on smartphone usage and TV viewing time shows that people in their 40s and younger spend more time using smartphones.

Tokyo police arrest 3 for COVID subsidy fraud

NHK - May 30

Tokyo police have arrested a 45-year-old company executive and her two sons on suspicion of abusing a coronavirus-related government subsidy program.

2 children, mother die in suspected murder-suicide at home

Japan Today - May 29

A 36-year-old woman, her seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son have died in what police believe was a murder-suicide in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday.

Japanese Red Army leader released after 20-years in prison

Nikkei - May 28

Fusako Shigenobu, the founder of the now-disbanded Japanese Red Army militant organization that committed a string of terrorist attacks around the world in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from prison on Saturday after serving a 20-year sentence.

Reacting to Japan's DUMBEST Laws

akidearest - May 28

There's a lot of unsaid rules in Japan that you're just kind of expected to play catch-up on and nobody ever tells you what the right or wrong thing is to do, you just kind of like learn as you go along.

Why NOT to Hug Japanese People

Chris Abroad - May 28

Physical contact in Japan is best avoided, especially hugs. In this first animated edition of the Abroad in Japan Podcast we reveal why.

Japanese man spends 2 million yen on ultra-realistic dog costume so he can live like an animal

MSN - May 27

A Japanese man says he has fulfilled his life-long ambition of becoming a four-legged animal after spending two-million yen on a dog costume.