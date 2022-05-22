Naoya Inoue unifies 3 boxing bantamweight titles

Naoya Inoue became the first Japanese to hold a world title from three different sanctioning bodies with a second-round technical knockout of Nonito Donaire of the Philippines on Tuesday.

Inoue's victory in the title unification bout, added Donaire's WBC belt to the WBA and IBF bantamweight championships the Japanese fighter already had. Donaire has held five different world titles over the course of his career.

"Monster" Inoue again lived up to his billing as one of the world's top pound-for-pound fighters, coming out on top in the rematch of their November 2019 World Boxing Association Super Series final. Inoue won that grueling 12-round slugfest by unanimous decision.

Inoue needed only a round and 1 minute, 24 seconds this time at Saitama Super Arena with an early left hook from Donaire spurring Inoue into life.