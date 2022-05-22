Naoya Inoue unifies 3 boxing bantamweight titles
Nikkei -- Jun 08
Naoya Inoue became the first Japanese to hold a world title from three different sanctioning bodies with a second-round technical knockout of Nonito Donaire of the Philippines on Tuesday.
Inoue's victory in the title unification bout, added Donaire's WBC belt to the WBA and IBF bantamweight championships the Japanese fighter already had. Donaire has held five different world titles over the course of his career.
"Monster" Inoue again lived up to his billing as one of the world's top pound-for-pound fighters, coming out on top in the rematch of their November 2019 World Boxing Association Super Series final. Inoue won that grueling 12-round slugfest by unanimous decision.
Inoue needed only a round and 1 minute, 24 seconds this time at Saitama Super Arena with an early left hook from Donaire spurring Inoue into life.
2022 TOKYO YUSHUN (JAPANESE DERBY) (G1) | JRA Official
JRA公式チャンネル - May 29
TOKYO YUSHUN (JAPANESE DERBY) (G1) 2400m, Turf
JRA公式チャンネル - May 29
TOKYO YUSHUN (JAPANESE DERBY) (G1) 2400m, Turf
Tokyo Olympics legacy venue proving a chronic headache
Kyodo - May 28
Although billed as an important material legacy of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's National Stadium has become a taxpayer burden with its future in limbo.
Japan Coast Guard diver sets world record for consecutive pull-ups
NHK - May 28
A diver for the Japan Coast Guard has been recognized as having set the world record for most consecutive pull-ups.
Japanese Sports Day | Reaction
Jason Ray Flake ジェイソン - May 28
The sports festival at Japan's high school is a huge annual event.
Golf: Japan win Queen Sirikit Cup
straitstimes.com - May 27
SINGAPORE - As a junior golfer, Mizuki Hashimoto was inspired by a meeting with compatriot and former world No. 1 Ai Mizayato.
French Open: Japan's Naomi Osaka knocked out in opening round by Amanda Anisimova
WION - May 23
Japan`s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues.
Sumo: Terunofuji raises 7th Emperor's Cup after loss by Takanosho
Kyodo - May 22
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji clinched his seventh Emperor's Cup at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, defeating ozeki Mitakeumi after the joint overnight leader, No. 4 maegashira Takanosho, lost to No. 12 Sadanoumi.
Things I Wish I Knew When I Started Watching Grand Sumo Wrestling
Sumostew - May 22
I’ve been watching the tournaments for over a year now as a non-Japanese person. And I thought I would share with you the things I picked up in my first year of watching sumo that I wished I knew when I started watching the sport as a complete beginner.
2022 YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) | JRA Official
JRA公式チャンネル - May 22
Sunday, 22 May 2022 TOKYO YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) 2400m, Turf
A day with Japanese pro skater
Luis Mora - May 22
Exploring Tokyo, skating with some good friends, and Takuya showing me some Japanese culture in Asakusa.
Japanese Judo Team Training 2022
Judo Highlights - May 19
The Japan Judo team are full of monsters, and here they are all under one roof!
Three Japanese Sports Stars Who Have Made It Internationally
newsonjapan.com - May 19
Japanese people love sports. Some live and breathe their chosen game, dedicating their lives to their passion.
