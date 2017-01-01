Japan's outdoor mask relaxation yet to filter through

Japan Today -- Jun 09
When the coronavirus pandemic began over two years ago, people in Japan quickly donned masks en masse with little complaint. But now the government has relaxed its guidance on outdoor mask usage, the message appears not to be filtering through.

On May 23, the ministry of health changed its advice to approve removing face coverings outside provided people maintain two meters' distance from each other and do not converse. Quiet, spacious indoor environments can also be used mask-free, it said.

But Tokyo's streets have since shown few signs of a mass unmasking, in an outcome anticipated by a survey released the day after the relaxation. A sample of 708 employed adults taken between May 11 and 16 by polling firm Laibo found just 30.3 percent of people would unmask because the government said it was okay to do so.

Kazuya Nakayachi, a psychology professor at Kyoto's Doshisha University specializing in trust and risk perception, says that rather than following government advice, people wear masks because they see others with them on.

More likely to be effective in changing behavior, he said, is encouragement to unmask from employers and other organizations closer to people's lives. Then, he said, the domino effect that saw people quickly don masks in large numbers could suddenly go into reverse. ...continue reading

Sri Lankan man dies in Ibaraki Pref. in suspected homicide
NHK - Jun 07
Police in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Sri Lankan man as a possible case of homicide.
Man gets 18-year prison term for 2017 expressway road rage deaths
Japan Today - Jun 07
A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to a prison term of 18 years in a retrial over a 2017 road rage incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple and injuries to their two daughters.
Japanese things that other countries NEED TO DO!
Mrs Eats - Jun 05
There are some things in Japan that just make so much sense! Of course, you already know the obvious ones like high-speed bullet trains and conveyer belt sushi, but let's talk about the not-so-obvious things that Japan has that makes TOTAL sense! Let's take a look at all the interesting things like vending machines, bicycles, etc!
US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash
8News - Jun 05
For Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy lieutenant living in Japan, a springtime trip with his wife and three children to Mount Fuji was intended as fun and leisurely family time before an expected deployment.
Bogus deliveryman sexually assaults woman, steals her underwear
Japan Today - Jun 04
Police in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman and stealing her underwear.
Hailstones hurt dozens of students in Gunma Prefecture
NHK - Jun 03
Education officials in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, say dozens of junior high school students suffered minor injuries when they were hit by hailstones as they were making their way home on Thursday.
Police, railway operators launch campaign against gropers
NHK - Jun 01
Police and railway operators in and around Tokyo have jointly launched a two-week campaign against groping on trains.
Mother arrested over death of 3-year-old daughter whose legs were broken
Japan Today - Jun 01
Police in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, have charged a 31-year-old unemployed woman with parental neglect resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter.
Japan to approve abortion pill – but partner’s consent will be required
The Guardian - Jun 01
Women in Japan could be forced to seek their partner’s consent before being prescribed the abortion pill, which will reportedly be approved late this year – three decades after it was made available to women in the UK.
Why Japanese Women Cheat More Than Japanese Men
Nobita from Japan - May 31
In Japan, so many women cheat on their husband and some surveys say they do it more than men. In this video, I'm going to share my thoughts on it.
People under 50 spend more time on smartphones than watching TV
News On Japan - May 31
TOKYO, May 31 (News On Japan) - A recent survey on smartphone usage and TV viewing time shows that people in their 40s and younger spend more time using smartphones.
Tokyo police arrest 3 for COVID subsidy fraud
NHK - May 30
Tokyo police have arrested a 45-year-old company executive and her two sons on suspicion of abusing a coronavirus-related government subsidy program.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        