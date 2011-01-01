The Indestructible Plastic Umbrella. Even typhoons can not beat it!
WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN -- Jun 13
Even 20m/s wind can not break this plastic umbrella! It means even typhoons never break it. This amazing umbrella is made in Japan.
But why do this have to be the strongest in the world?
There are so interesting facts behind.
The umbrella company "White Rose" is making this umbrella and we are trying to break it.
Cannabidiol, abbreviated CBD, is a phytocannabinoid discovered in the mid-1900s. It is one of the 113 cannabinoids identified in the cannabis Sativa plant. CBD accounts for over 30% of the plant.
Hayabusa2 brought back substances considered important for living things
Nikkei - Jun 06
More than 20 types of amino acids have been detected in samples Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe brought to Earth from an asteroid in late 2020, an official said Monday.
Toyota unveils home batteries that hook up to hybrids, EVs
Nikkei - Jun 03
Toyota Motor will enter the home battery market, offering outdoor units that can be charged from hybrid and electric vehicles, the automaker said Thursday.
Japan study shows women more likely to get skin rash from Moderna shot
Japan Today - Jun 02
A study in Japan found that women were significantly more likely than men to develop rash-like side effects after a first dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.
Shimane Prefecture greenlights restart of nuclear reactor
Nikkei - Jun 02
Shimane Prefecture in western Japan approved Thursday a plan to restart a nuclear reactor of the same type as those that suffered meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant following the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.
Japan makes ID chips for pet dogs, cats compulsory
NHK - Jun 01
A Japanese law that took effect on Wednesday requires pet sellers to implant electronic microchips in dogs and cats so that their owners can be identified if the animals get lost.
Japan court rules against restarting Hokkaido nuclear power plant
Nikkei - May 31
A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered a nuclear power plant in Hokkaido to remain offline as requested by over 1,000 plaintiffs due to safety concerns, in a rare decision issued while the operator is seeking permission from authorities to restart the plant.
NTT showcases AI communication technologies
NHK - May 31
Japanese telecommunication giant NTT has revealed its latest technology using artificial intelligence. The demonstrations are the result of studies by its research center based on the theme of communication.
Japan's Fugaku wins world's top supercomputer titles
NHK - May 31
Japan's supercomputer Fugaku is on the top of the list in two categories of the world's high-performance computer rankings for the fifth straight time.
Japan Just REVEALED Fully performing Female Robots
Artificial Intelligence News Daily - May 30
The revolution in robotics has had a seemingly mild-mannered leader pushing forward with new technology and revolutionary innovation.
Japan's prime minister rides maglev train at 500 km/h
News On Japan - May 29
TSURU, Yamanashi - Prime Minister Kishida rode on an experimental high-speed train running at a top speed of 500 km/h on Saturday while visited the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation facility in Tsuru City, Yamanashi Prefecture.
Researchers say they found new type of Parkinson's disease
NHK - May 29
A group of researchers says it has found a new type of Parkinson's disease apparently induced by a different protein from the one known to cause the disease.
