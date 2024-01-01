Sci-Tech | Apr 20

Getting Smarter with Car Alerts from Nissan and Panasonic

TOKYO, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - A new service that allows household appliances to communicate the status of personal vehicles through voice alerts has been unveiled by Nissan Motor Co. and Panasonic.

This innovative service reports various statuses including the charging levels of electric vehicles and theft alerts, all relayed by household appliances.

The devices involved in this service include televisions, robotic vacuums, and lighting fixtures, utilizing a voice notification feature that Panasonic has been developing since 2021.

As connected cars and IoT-enabled home appliances become more prevalent, both companies aim to enhance convenience by integrating car and home systems. This initiative reflects a growing trend of interconnected technology designed to simplify and secure the daily lives of users.

Source: ANN

