Ohtani sets single-game MLB career high with 13 strikeouts
Ohtani was the starting pitcher and the designated hitter, batting second for the Los Angeles Angels in Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals.
Ohtani started a little shakily in the first inning, allowing two hits in a row. But he fanned the third batter, marking his 300th career strikeout and left the inning without allowing a run.
He became the second major leaguer to post 100 homeruns and 300 strikeouts after Babe Ruth.
Ohtani was dominant from the second inning. He showed excellent command of his fastballs and breaking balls. He struck out four consecutive batters in the first two innings.
Ohtani got his 13th strikeout in the 8th inning.
Ohtani pitched eight innings, allowing only two hits and no runs. The Angels won the game, 5 to 0.
WrestleTalk - Jun 20
What does one need to know about new Japan pro wrestling being a promotion with half a century of history to poll from could leave that question with a bloated answer but fear not today will not be the day that I gather kids around the lemon tree and talk for hours on end.
Kyodo - Jun 16
Movie star Ken Watanabe offered a message of encouragement to Japanese compatriot Shohei Ohtani when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Wednesday's Los Angeles Dodgers-Los Angeles Angels game.
arabnews.com - Jun 15
Keiji Muto, better known as The Great Muta to wrestling fans around the world, is set to retire from active competition after 40 years of performing.
Japan Today - Jun 13
Toyota won the 24 Hours Le Mans in the classic endurance race for the fifth straight time, with the No. 8 car finishing ahead of the No. 7 in another dominant performance on Sunday.
ivpressonline.com - Jun 09
While Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue was winning his title bout against Nonito Donaire, burglars were breaking into his home.
Nikkei - Jun 08
Naoya Inoue became the first Japanese to hold a world title from three different sanctioning bodies with a second-round technical knockout of Nonito Donaire of the Philippines on Tuesday.
news9live.com - Jun 05
Japan's Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men's wheelchair title and 27th Grand Slam crown on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.
RFI - Jun 04
An 83-year-old yachtsman arrived in Japan early Saturday morning after a solo, non-stop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat.
Japan Today - Jun 03
Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified Thursday when officials determined he had too much paint on the face of his 3-wood that he was using for alignment.
JRA公式チャンネル - May 29
TOKYO YUSHUN (JAPANESE DERBY) (G1) 2400m, Turf
Kyodo - May 28
Although billed as an important material legacy of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's National Stadium has become a taxpayer burden with its future in limbo.
NHK - May 28
A diver for the Japan Coast Guard has been recognized as having set the world record for most consecutive pull-ups.