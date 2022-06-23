Ohtani sets single-game MLB career high with 13 strikeouts

Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei has marked a Major League Baseball career high of 13 strikeouts and earned his 6th win of the season.

Ohtani was the starting pitcher and the designated hitter, batting second for the Los Angeles Angels in Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Ohtani started a little shakily in the first inning, allowing two hits in a row. But he fanned the third batter, marking his 300th career strikeout and left the inning without allowing a run.

He became the second major leaguer to post 100 homeruns and 300 strikeouts after Babe Ruth.

Ohtani was dominant from the second inning. He showed excellent command of his fastballs and breaking balls. He struck out four consecutive batters in the first two innings.

Ohtani got his 13th strikeout in the 8th inning.

Ohtani pitched eight innings, allowing only two hits and no runs. The Angels won the game, 5 to 0.