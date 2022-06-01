Japan's top court orders Twitter to delete posts on man's past arrest

Japan's top court on Friday overturned a lower court ruling that dismissed a man's demand that Twitter Inc. delete posts showing his arrest history, ordering the U.S. social networking service to remove 14 tweets.

In the first finalized ruling concerning the deletion of tweets in Japan, four judges on the Supreme Court's Second Petty Bench unanimously ruled that the continued existence of the posts constituted an invasion of the man's privacy, overturning a Tokyo High Court ruling in 2020 and endorsing a district court's order the previous year to delete the tweets.

The court also noted that approximately eight years had elapsed since the man's arrest and the high court ruling, stating that his punishment was no longer in effect and that the incident had become less relevant in terms of public interest.