Hongkongers join Japan property tours to scout for investment opportunities amid yen’s slump

Japan’s reopening of its borders to international tourists is attracting investors from Hong Kong looking to seize real estate opportunities with the yen at a near 25-year low.

With Japan allowing guided tours to the country in the first phase of reopening from June 10, some Hong Kong property agencies are arranging trips catering exclusively for well-to-do clients, one of which is charging HK$128,000 (US$16,300) for six days.

“It is a tailor-made pleasure-cum-investment tour for our clients who either need to complete a property transaction for an earlier investment or plan to look for new investment opportunities there,” said Kelvin Chung Yik-shum, a director at JP Invest, a property agent focused on Japan.

It has teamed up with Japanese travel agencies to organise a trip in August. The company had organised its first tour, taking Hongkongers on a “business trip” in May when the country only allowed people visiting for business purposes.

The tour includes a night helicopter tour of Tokyo city, dining at three-star Michelin omakase restaurants and luxury hotel stays. The price also covers the compulsory seven-day quarantine in a five-star hotel upon return to Hong Kong. ...continue reading