Hongkongers join Japan property tours to scout for investment opportunities amid yen’s slump
With Japan allowing guided tours to the country in the first phase of reopening from June 10, some Hong Kong property agencies are arranging trips catering exclusively for well-to-do clients, one of which is charging HK$128,000 (US$16,300) for six days.
“It is a tailor-made pleasure-cum-investment tour for our clients who either need to complete a property transaction for an earlier investment or plan to look for new investment opportunities there,” said Kelvin Chung Yik-shum, a director at JP Invest, a property agent focused on Japan.
It has teamed up with Japanese travel agencies to organise a trip in August. The company had organised its first tour, taking Hongkongers on a “business trip” in May when the country only allowed people visiting for business purposes.
The tour includes a night helicopter tour of Tokyo city, dining at three-star Michelin omakase restaurants and luxury hotel stays. The price also covers the compulsory seven-day quarantine in a five-star hotel upon return to Hong Kong. ...continue reading
Kabuki In-Depth - Jun 25
We take a quick look at the centuries old ceremony known as fune norikomi, which will be repeated the 29 of June in Osaka.
Cash Jordan - Jun 24
If you thought you’d seen it all, wait till you go out to eat in Japan. Some restaurants have rotating conveyor belts of food. As a hungry American, I think this is a fantastic way to eat lots of food way too quickly, plus its cheaper as there is no server as more and more food is delivered automatically.
Kyodo - Jun 24
Nihombashi bridge will see the light of day again in fiscal 2040, with work commencing to remove an expressway over the historic landmark in Tokyo.
Japan Today - Jun 23
The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday.
Cash Jordan - Jun 22
This Bus shows how far ahead Japan is than the rest of the west, specifically the United States. Riding in this super modern / comfortable super-bus is fantastic. Its like air-travel, but without any of the hassle or boarding delays which always happen no matter what airline you use to travel.
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials say the seasonal rain front has brought downpours, especially to the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan.
Kyodo - Jun 20
Three more regional airports in Japan will reopen for international flights in July as the nation further eases COVID-19 border controls, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.
Solo Solo Travel - Jun 20
Today we are riding on Japan's New Overnight First Class train, the West Express Ginga in the First Class “First Seat.”
akidearest - Jun 20
Let's take a tour into what 90 vending machines look like. There are so many vending machines it just keeps going...
Kyodok - Jun 18
More than 1,300 people have applied to travel to Japan on guided tours since the country restarted visa procedures to accept some leisure visitors from abroad a week ago as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic wane, a government agency said Friday.
worldofxtra - Jun 17
In this life in Japan vlog LGBTQ+, Pride month episode 3, I take you guys along with me to get ready in drag (makeup, outfit, and hair) and to my whole! I basically spent my whole day being a drag queen in the daytime.
NHK - Jun 16
Zipair Tokyo is replacing the logo that appears on the tails of its airliners. The design is based on the letter "Z," which has Russian-military connotations.