How Japan UPGRADED these American inventions!

Observing different mating tactics in the Japanese scorpionfly

phys.org - Jun 28

Owing to the high competition and the prevalence of natural selection, many male insects must develop alternative tactics to mate with a female.

Quake jolts southwestern Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Nikkei - Jun 26

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 shook Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Sunday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

How Japan uniquely recycles plastic

Paolo fromTOKYO - Jun 25

This is how Japan Recycles Plastic Trays. I'm at the Ibaraki Kanto recycling factory of Japan's largest plastic food container producer, FPCO.

New species of symbiotic sea anemone discovered off coast of Japan

sci-news.com - Jun 24

Scientifically named Stylobates calcifer, the new sea anemone species lives in a symbiotic relationship with a species of hermit crab called Pagurodofleinia doederleini.

Japan govt. compiles report on possible impacts of solar flares

NHK - Jun 22

Japan's communications ministry has drawn up a report on possible impacts of large-scale eruptions on the surface of the sun called "solar flares," such as disruptions in wireless communications.

Hospital in western Japan hit by ransomware attack

NHK - Jun 21

Staff at a hospital in Tokushima Prefecture, western Japan, are unable to access electronic medical records after the hospital became the target of a ransomware attack.

Drone registration system begins in Japan

NHK - Jun 20

Drone owners in Japan are obliged to register their craft with the government under a revised aviation law that took effect on Monday.

Japan Just Released Fully Functioning Female Robots #6

Artificial Intelligence News - Jun 20

Japan just released fully functioning female robots. For many years, Japan has been at the forefront of robotics technology, and its robotics innovation has astounded the rest of the globe.

Another strong quake hits Ishikawa Prefecture

NHK - Jun 20

A strong earthquake has hit the Noto region in central Japan. No tsunami alert has been issued.

Japan agency warns of quake of similar intensity in coming week

NHK - Jun 20

The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning that another powerful earthquake could hit the Noto region on the Sea of Japan in the coming week.

Japan Police preparing for possible Mount Fuji eruption

arabnews.jp - Jun 19

Japan's National Police Agency has started making full-fledged preparations for a possible eruption of Mount Fuji, the tallest peak in the country.