Bus company disciplined after driver orders maskless passenger off bus
The only two buses belonging to Izu Hakone Bus have been prohibited from operating from Sept 1 until Sept 25, Kyodo News reported. This is the first case in Japan where a bus operator has received disciplinary measures for refusing to let maskless passengers ride on a bus.
According to the transport bureau, the incident occurred on April 7. The woman boarded the bus in Izunokuni City, Shizuoka Prefecture. When the 66-year-old driver made a general announcement asking all passengers to wear face masks, the woman refused to comply with the request.
The woman claims that the driver did not ask her why she was maskless and that he just stopped the bus and put her off on a street with no bus stop. There were about 25 passengers on board at the time. ...continue reading
ancient-origins.net - Sep 05
Karate’s origins date back to 14th century Okinawa. It began life as a martial art called te, practiced by the Pechin class (middle-class scholars) of Ryukyuans (natives of the Ryukyu Islands, including Okinawa).
UPI - Sep 05
The COVID-19 situation continues to ease worldwide with a 20% weekly drop in cases to around 573,000 daily and a 17% decline in deaths to about 1,800 each day though the virus continues to rage in Japan and South Korea with 41% of the infections.
NHK - Sep 05
The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Ohtani Shohei has again matched a feat of legendary Major League baseball player Babe Ruth, by getting 400 strikeouts as a pitcher.
NHK - Sep 05
Some traditional autumn events that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic are drawing crowds again for the first time in three years.
Kabuki In-Depth - Sep 04
This October and November, the Heisei Nakamura-za will be erected on the grounds of Sensō-ji temple, in the Tokyo entertainment district of Asakusa, and two different programs of the unique Nakamuraya kabuki will be performed each month.
Kyodo - Sep 04
The number of women teaching at universities in Japan hit a record high this May, a more than fourfold increase from 30 years ago, recently released preliminary government data showed.
thesaxon.org - Sep 04
One Piece Film: Red landed in theaters last July and made a sensational debut at the box office, both in Japan and in France.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 04
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
Japan Today - Sep 04
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old adoptive mother last year has died after being found unresponsive in his detention cell in Osaka, authorities said Friday.
Japan Today - Sep 04
Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive arrested in a bribery case involving a sponsorship contract for a clothes retailer, may also have been asked to favor publishing company Kadokawa Corp, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.
NHK - Sep 04
Weather officials in Japan say the country has just experienced its second-hottest summer on record.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 04
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that has been in existence for over a decade.