Man arrested for setting fire to bar after being told other customers don’t like talking to him
【44歳の男逮捕】スナックのドアなどに放火か 東京・立川市
Japan Today -- Sep 09
Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.
Police quoted Takahiro Ishii, a company employee, as saying “I might have done it but I was drunk and don’t have any recollection of starting a fire,” Kyodo News reported.
The incident occurred between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Aug 27 after the bar had closed. Ishii is accused of splashing a flammable liquid on the front door and wall and igniting it. The fire destroyed part of the facade before it went out by itself.
Police said street surveillance camera footage near the bar showed Ishii pouring liquid on the door. ...continue reading
Sep 09 (日テレNEWS) - 東京・立川市のスナックに放火したとして、44歳の男が逮捕されました。「店の従業員に『あなたとは誰も口をききたくない』といわれむしゃくしゃした」と話しているということです。 ...continue reading
3-yr-old dies after left in bus for hours, heatstroke suspected
Kyodo - Sep 06
A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said.
Prince Hisahito, 2nd in line to throne, turns 16
Kyodo - Sep 06
Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Japanese imperial throne, turned 16 Tuesday after starting senior high school this spring.
Why Japanese People Like Wearing Masks!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 04
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
Man arrested for killing adoptive mother dies in apparent suicide in detention cell
Japan Today - Sep 04
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old adoptive mother last year has died after being found unresponsive in his detention cell in Osaka, authorities said Friday.
Japan’s hottest city to give out umbrellas to protect children from sun
theguardian.com - Sep 02
Children living in Japan’s hottest city will be given specially designed umbrellas to protect them from the heat, after a summer that saw record-breaking temperatures in many parts of the country.
Former babysitter given 20 years in prison for sexually abusing 20 children
NHK - Aug 31
A district court in Japan has sentenced a former male babysitter to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting 20 children.
Japan town: Giant squid statue has had huge economic effect
NHK - Aug 31
A Japanese fishing town says a giant statue of a squid has had a huge economic effect, though it drew criticism for having been paid for with an emergency COVID-19 relief grant.
Sushi chef drops knives on train, causing panic and delays
Japan Today - Aug 30
Given the general rarity of firearms in Japan, knives are frequently used by those looking to intimidate others or inflict violence.
Man given 4 years in prison for arson in Korean community
fa.news - Aug 30
A Japanese court sentenced a 23-year-old man to four years in prison on Tuesday for setting fire to empty houses in a community of Korean residents in Kyoto Prefecture a year ago, in a case seen by the residents as a hate crime.
Why Dating can be a PAIN in Japan
Ask Japanese - Aug 29
Want to date a Japanese girl or boy in Japan? We asked them what issues and problems can happen on a date in Japan.
Abe murder suspect says mother’s involvement in Unification Church destroyed his life
The Diplomat - Aug 27
The brazen assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo with a handmade gun shocked a nation unused to high-profile political violence.
Doctors: Empress Emerita does not need medication for now
NHK - Aug 27
Doctors have decided that Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko does not need medication for now for the blood clot in her leg.
