Man arrested for murder of woman whose body he left in Ibaraki forest
茨城の山林に女性の遺体遺棄 男を殺害容疑で再逮捕
Hiroyuki Sampei, a company employee from Minamiashigara, Kanagawa Prefecture, was initially arrested on suspicion of confining Rina Arano, who lived in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, at his family’s vacation home in Hitachiota, Ibaraki Prefecture, for four days, and then leaving her body about one kilometer away in a nearby forest, Kyodo News reported.
Arano was last seen on the morning of Sunday June 5 when she told her parents she was going to meet a friend. On June 8, her parents filed a missing persons report. Her body was found on the morning of June 18.
Police said Sampei, who was arrested on June 14, told them he met Arano on a social network site and arranged to meet her at JR Mito Station in Ibaraki Prefecture on June 5. Surveillance camera footage taken outside the station showed Sampei and Arano getting into a car and driving off in the direction of Sampei's home.
Police said Sampei has admitting taking Arano to his vacation home but denied confining her for days. He also admitted handcuffing Arano briefly but said he did so with her consent. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Sep 09
Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.
Japan Today - Sep 08
Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor’s friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.
NHK - Sep 08
A total of four bears were spotted in residential areas of Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening.
Kyodo - Sep 06
A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said.
Kyodo - Sep 06
Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Japanese imperial throne, turned 16 Tuesday after starting senior high school this spring.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 04
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
Japan Today - Sep 04
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old adoptive mother last year has died after being found unresponsive in his detention cell in Osaka, authorities said Friday.
theguardian.com - Sep 02
Children living in Japan’s hottest city will be given specially designed umbrellas to protect them from the heat, after a summer that saw record-breaking temperatures in many parts of the country.
NHK - Aug 31
A district court in Japan has sentenced a former male babysitter to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting 20 children.
NHK - Aug 31
A Japanese fishing town says a giant statue of a squid has had a huge economic effect, though it drew criticism for having been paid for with an emergency COVID-19 relief grant.
Japan Today - Aug 30
Given the general rarity of firearms in Japan, knives are frequently used by those looking to intimidate others or inflict violence.
fa.news - Aug 30
A Japanese court sentenced a 23-year-old man to four years in prison on Tuesday for setting fire to empty houses in a community of Korean residents in Kyoto Prefecture a year ago, in a case seen by the residents as a hate crime.