3 bodies found in Russia after Hokkaido boat tragedy arrive in Japan
知床・観光船沈没事故 3人の遺体 小樽港に到着
The bodies, discovered between May and June, were handed over to the Japan Coast Guard by Russian authorities the previous day following DNA tests conducted in Russia. The tests based on data sent from Japan showed the bodies were those of two of the passengers and a crew member of the sightseeing boat Kazu I, which sank in bad weather on April 23 leaving 15 dead and 11 missing.
The Hokkaido police will release the bodies to the victims' families after conducting further DNA tests, officials said.
The bodies are believed to be those of Akira Soyama, a 27-year-old deckhand, and a woman and man among those still unaccounted for.
One of the bodies was found in the southern part of Sakhalin and the others on Kunashiri Island. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Sep 09
Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.
Japan Today - Sep 08
Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor’s friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.
NHK - Sep 08
A total of four bears were spotted in residential areas of Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening.
Kyodo - Sep 06
A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said.
Kyodo - Sep 06
Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Japanese imperial throne, turned 16 Tuesday after starting senior high school this spring.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 04
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
Japan Today - Sep 04
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old adoptive mother last year has died after being found unresponsive in his detention cell in Osaka, authorities said Friday.
theguardian.com - Sep 02
Children living in Japan’s hottest city will be given specially designed umbrellas to protect them from the heat, after a summer that saw record-breaking temperatures in many parts of the country.
NHK - Aug 31
A district court in Japan has sentenced a former male babysitter to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting 20 children.
NHK - Aug 31
A Japanese fishing town says a giant statue of a squid has had a huge economic effect, though it drew criticism for having been paid for with an emergency COVID-19 relief grant.
Japan Today - Aug 30
Given the general rarity of firearms in Japan, knives are frequently used by those looking to intimidate others or inflict violence.
fa.news - Aug 30
A Japanese court sentenced a 23-year-old man to four years in prison on Tuesday for setting fire to empty houses in a community of Korean residents in Kyoto Prefecture a year ago, in a case seen by the residents as a hate crime.