3 bodies found in Russia after Hokkaido boat tragedy arrive in Japan

知床・観光船沈没事故 3人の遺体　小樽港に到着

Japan Today -- Sep 11
Three bodies recovered by Russia that are believed to be those of people missing from a tourist boat that sank off Hokkaido in April arrived in Japan on a coast guard vessel Saturday.

The bodies, discovered between May and June, were handed over to the Japan Coast Guard by Russian authorities the previous day following DNA tests conducted in Russia. The tests based on data sent from Japan showed the bodies were those of two of the passengers and a crew member of the sightseeing boat Kazu I, which sank in bad weather on April 23 leaving 15 dead and 11 missing.

The Hokkaido police will release the bodies to the victims' families after conducting further DNA tests, officials said.

The bodies are believed to be those of Akira Soyama, a 27-year-old deckhand, and a woman and man among those still unaccounted for.

One of the bodies was found in the southern part of Sakhalin and the others on Kunashiri Island. ...continue reading

Sep 11 (ANNnewsCH) - 北海道知床半島沖の観光船事故で、北方領土の国後島やサハリンで見つかり、日本側に引き渡された3人の遺体を乗せた巡視船が10日朝に小樽港に到着しました。  ...continue reading
Man arrested for setting fire to bar after being told other customers don’t like talking to him
Japan Today - Sep 09
Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.
Man arrested for fatal stabbing over noise dispute outside neighbor’s apartment
Japan Today - Sep 08
Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor’s friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.
4 bears spotted in Sendai City, one captured and killed
NHK - Sep 08
A total of four bears were spotted in residential areas of Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening.
3-yr-old dies after left in bus for hours, heatstroke suspected
Kyodo - Sep 06
A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said.
Prince Hisahito, 2nd in line to throne, turns 16
Kyodo - Sep 06
Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Japanese imperial throne, turned 16 Tuesday after starting senior high school this spring.
Why Japanese People Like Wearing Masks!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 04
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
Man arrested for killing adoptive mother dies in apparent suicide in detention cell
Japan Today - Sep 04
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old adoptive mother last year has died after being found unresponsive in his detention cell in Osaka, authorities said Friday.
Japan’s hottest city to give out umbrellas to protect children from sun
theguardian.com - Sep 02
Children living in Japan’s hottest city will be given specially designed umbrellas to protect them from the heat, after a summer that saw record-breaking temperatures in many parts of the country.
Former babysitter given 20 years in prison for sexually abusing 20 children
NHK - Aug 31
A district court in Japan has sentenced a former male babysitter to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting 20 children.
Japan town: Giant squid statue has had huge economic effect
NHK - Aug 31
A Japanese fishing town says a giant statue of a squid has had a huge economic effect, though it drew criticism for having been paid for with an emergency COVID-19 relief grant.
Sushi chef drops knives on train, causing panic and delays
Japan Today - Aug 30
Given the general rarity of firearms in Japan, knives are frequently used by those looking to intimidate others or inflict violence.
Man given 4 years in prison for arson in Korean community
fa.news - Aug 30
A Japanese court sentenced a 23-year-old man to four years in prison on Tuesday for setting fire to empty houses in a community of Korean residents in Kyoto Prefecture a year ago, in a case seen by the residents as a hate crime.
