The popularity of low and non-alcoholic drinks has risen worldwide, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many people to be more health conscious.

The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the older population, which tends to drink more, is shrinking rapidly.

Gen Z in Japan more likely to pick up a mocktail, instead of a cocktail

South China Morning Post - Sep 14

The popularity of low and non-alcoholic drinks has risen worldwide, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many people to be more health conscious.

Emperor to take 1st domestic trip outside Tokyo since Jan. 2020

NHK - Sep 13

Japan's Emperor Naruhito will attend the opening ceremony of the National Sports Festival on October 1 in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

Body of newborn baby found in resort hotel trash container

Japan Today - Sep 12

Police in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, said Sunday that the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a trash container on the premises of a resort hotel.

3 bodies found in Russia after Hokkaido boat tragedy arrive in Japan

Japan Today - Sep 11

Three bodies recovered by Russia that are believed to be those of people missing from a tourist boat that sank off Hokkaido in April arrived in Japan on a coast guard vessel Saturday.

How you can be 99.9 percent guilty before a trial in Japan

VICE Asia - Sep 11

From modern day slavery to triad societies, this documentary series travels the world investigating the secrets that exacerbate power struggles between the haves and have-nots.

Man arrested for murder of woman whose body he left in Ibaraki forest

Japan Today - Sep 10

Police in Tokyo on Friday charged a 34-year-old man, already under arrest on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then leaving her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture, with her murder in June.

6 teens nabbed over "papakatsu" robbery in Tokyo

Kyodo - Sep 09

Police said Thursday they have arrested six teenagers on suspicion of robbing a 30-year-old man in Tokyo in a case known in Japan as "papakatsu," whereby a man gives money to a young girl in exchange for a date.

Man arrested for setting fire to bar after being told other customers don’t like talking to him

Japan Today - Sep 09

Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.

Man arrested for fatal stabbing over noise dispute outside neighbor’s apartment

Japan Today - Sep 08

Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor's friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.

4 bears spotted in Sendai City, one captured and killed

NHK - Sep 08

A total of four bears were spotted in residential areas of Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening.

3-yr-old dies after left in bus for hours, heatstroke suspected

Kyodo - Sep 06

A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said.

Prince Hisahito, 2nd in line to throne, turns 16

Kyodo - Sep 06

Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Japanese imperial throne, turned 16 Tuesday after starting senior high school this spring.

Why Japanese People Like Wearing Masks!?

Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 04

Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.

Man arrested for killing adoptive mother dies in apparent suicide in detention cell

Japan Today - Sep 04

A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old adoptive mother last year has died after being found unresponsive in his detention cell in Osaka, authorities said Friday.

Japan’s hottest city to give out umbrellas to protect children from sun

theguardian.com - Sep 02

Children living in Japan's hottest city will be given specially designed umbrellas to protect them from the heat, after a summer that saw record-breaking temperatures in many parts of the country.