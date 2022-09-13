Japanese emperor, empress to attend queen’s funeral
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the Japanese government requested they accept the British royals’ invitation to attend, considering the close relations between the two countries’ royal families.
Traditionally, a Japanese emperor stays away from funerals whether at home or abroad because of a cultural belief based in the Shinto religion that considers death impure. The decision for Naruhito to attend the queen’s funeral underscores the importance and the deep bond between the royal families.
Matsuno said Japan’s imperial family has had close relations with Britain’s Royal Family for three generations including Naruhito’s grandfather, late Emperor Hirohito.
Queen Elizabeth had invited Naruhito to visit Britain as a first destination of his foreign visits after ascending to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019, which had to be postponed due to the pandemic, Matsuno said.
There are no plans for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other government officials to attend the funeral, he said. ...continue reading
NHK - Sep 14
A giant panda at a zoo in western Japan marked a landmark birthday this week turning 30 years old, or 90 in human years.
NHK - Sep 14
Tokyo prosecutors have arrested the chairman of major Japanese publisher Kadokawa on suspicion of bribing a former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee over a sponsorship deal.
NHK - Sep 14
Japan's health ministry says coronavirus vaccinations that target Omicron variants will start next week. The vaccines will be categorized as public inoculations so people can get them for free.
South China Morning Post - Sep 14
The popularity of low and non-alcoholic drinks has risen worldwide, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many people to be more health conscious.
NHK - Sep 14
Japan's government says it will set up an expert panel to promote the development of nuclear fusion, which is seen as a next-generation source of energy, with plans to present a concrete strategy around next April.
animenewsnetwork.com - Sep 14
Japan will implement a new system for filing invoices in October 2023, but it is unpopular among members of the creative industries who use pseudonyms.
The Star - Sep 14
Alphabet Inc’s Google is bringing back its Original Chips snack in Japan, offering flavoured potato chips branded with the company’s name to promote its upcoming smartphone release.
janamtv.com - Sep 14
Mikizo Ueda, who was the oldest Japanese man, died at the age of 112 in the city of Nara recently, the local government said Tuesday.
miragenews.com - Sep 14
Most parents have experienced frustration when their infants cry excessively and refuse to sleep. Scientists have found that the best strategy to calm them down is by holding and walking with them for five minutes.
Japan Times - Sep 14
As Japan slowly shifts away from cash, the government is expected to allow businesses to pay salaries into cashless payment accounts, which have gained widespread use in the age of the smartphone.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 14
NHK - Sep 13
A Japanese government hotline for people who have problems linked to a religious group formerly known as the Unification Church has fielded more than 1,000 calls in five days.
NHK - Sep 13
Japan's Emperor Naruhito will attend the opening ceremony of the National Sports Festival on October 1 in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
NHK - Sep 13
The number of syphilis cases in Japan this year has hit a record high, already surpassing the total for all of 2021.
Kyodo - Sep 13
Wholesale prices in Japan climbed 9.0 percent in August from a year earlier as the yen's tumble against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies boosted import costs, Bank of Japan data showed Tuesday.