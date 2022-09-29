Arrested group had 20,000 orders for forged residence cards
偽“在留カード”製造工場を摘発 全国最大規模の販売組織か
The six under arrest all live in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. They include Shen Zhiqiang, a 30-year-old Chinese part-time worker, four other Chinese nationals, and Maruyama Takahiro, a 34-year-old Japanese.
The police allege that the suspects violated the immigration control act by forging residence cards at Shen's home in early September. They believe the home was being used as a base for forgery.
A police raid of the house yielded more than 200 forged residence cards, as well as personal computers and printers.
The police have found records in the computers showing that the group had received around 20,000 orders for forged residence cards over a one-year period since August last year.
The records indicate that the group was selling forged cards for approximately 10 to 50 dollars apiece. ...continue reading
NHK - Sep 30
Japanese police have arrested five Chinese and one Japanese on suspicion of forging hundreds of residence cards to be issued to foreign residents in Japan.
Japan Today - Sep 29
Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old rapper on suspicion of threatening a female acquaintance on a social networking site.
News On Japan - Sep 28
A car missing from the scene of the murder of 2 women in a house in Ibara City, Okayama Prefecture, has been found in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
Japan Today - Sep 27
The former head of a nursery school and an employee of the school went on trial on Monday over the death of a 5-year-old boy left on a bus for hours in the summer of 2021.
Kyodo - Sep 27
Police on Monday continued searching for a 7-year-old girl who went missing after she left her home in an eastern Japan city to go to a nearby park four days ago.
soranews24.com - Sep 27
Officers from the Osaka Prefectural Police’s Abeno Precinct have placed Yoshio Yoda, a 51-year-old newspaper deliveryman, under arrest for a series of thefts of women’s raincoats.
Japan Today - Sep 23
A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, went on trial in Chiba Prefecture on Thursday, charged with violating the Stimulants Control Law.
Kyodo - Sep 22
A 49-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after a Japanese court found that she had manipulated her friend to starve her 5-year-old son to death.
Japan Today - Sep 22
Police in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-old wife after he drove a car with her in it off a mountain road in an attempt to kill himself along with her.
Japan Today - Sep 22
Police in Akishima, Tokyo, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbing a convenience store.
NHK - Sep 22
Police in Tokyo have arrested four Vietnamese for failing to assist a fellow Vietnamese woman who died after taking illegal drugs.
Japan Today - Sep 22
Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, said the remains of three people were found in a burned-out car at a park on Wednesday morning.
NHK - Sep 20
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito has undergone cataract surgery at a hospital in Tokyo.
NHK - Sep 19
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have attended the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
Dark side of Japan Yuki - Sep 19
Even in Japan, there are people who are not blessed with a good family.
Japan Today - Sep 17
A 57-year-old man who went on trial at the Osaka District Court on Friday for killing a 25-year-old woman at the karaoke parlor she owned last year, requested the death penalty when asked if he pleaded guilty or not.