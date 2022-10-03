Japan sees higher percentage of deaths at home in pandemic's 2 years
TOKYO, Oct 04 (NHK) - Japanese government statistics show the percentage of people who died at home rose over the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health ministry statistics released last month show 1,439,856 people died in Japan in 2021.
Most deaths were in hospitals, accounting for 65.9 percent, followed by individuals' homes at 17.2 percent and homes for the elderly at 10 percent.
The percentage of people who died at home had been hovering around 13 percent between 2000 and 2019.
But the figure rose to 15.7 percent in 2020 and 17.2 percent last year. This marks a 3.6-point increase since 2019. ...continue reading
N.Korean missile flies over Japan, lands in Pacific
NHK - Oct 04
Japanese emperor Naruhito to take MRI test in November
AFP - Oct 04
ANA to test sharkskin-like film on planes to reduce fuel consumption
NHK - Oct 04
What is the Japanese prime minister’s military strategy?
Al Jazeera - Oct 04
Are Japanese not workaholics!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Oct 04
McDonald's switches to paper straws, wooden utensils across Japan
Nikkei - Oct 04
Japan’s AirDo and Solaseed Air complete merger
smartaviation-apac.com - Oct 04
Kishida pinning hopes on big-spending tourists to revive economy
Japan Today - Oct 04
Japan's business mood worsens in third quarter, Bank of Japan 'tankan' survey shows
Reuters - Oct 03
Man arrested over fire that killed 2 people in apartment building for homeless people
Japan Today - Oct 03
Google Japan introduces a 1.6 meter keyboard where all the keys are in a row
gearrice.com - Oct 03
'Carry and walk' for 5 minutes, then hold in arms for 8 more
Nikkei - Oct 03
Tennis: Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korea Open
blueprint - Oct 03
Automation technology to boost Japan’s logistics industry
ANI News - Oct 03
Ohtani signs $30 mil. deal with Angels for 2023 season
NHK - Oct 02
