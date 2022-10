'Fireball' observed in Kanagawa, Shizuoka skies

KANAGAWA, Oct 11 ( NHK ) - An exceptionally bright meteor has been observed in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, and elsewhere.

Fujii Daichi, a curator at the Hiratsuka City Museum in Kanagawa said cameras installed at his home and in Fuji City, Shizuoka Prefecture, captured the phenomenon known as a fireball on Monday shortly after 6 p.m.

The footage shows a sphere of light shooting across the evening sky and shining particularly bright before vanishing. ...continue reading