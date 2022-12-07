Illuminated 'blue pond' in Hokkaido attracts tourists

The pond in the town of Biei, which lies at the foot of Mount Tokachi, is known for appearing bright blue partly due to aluminum in the water.

The town started the illumination in 2014 as its new winter attraction. The pond is lit up by LEDs at night from November through April.

The surface of the pond has been frozen since the beginning of this month, and is now covered by snow.

At sunset, 15 lights illuminate the snowy surface and cast various patterns such as dots.