Empress Masako turns 59; reflects on half a lifetime as royal

"I have gone through many times of joy, as well as times of sorrow. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the emperor and many others who have supported and watched over me every step of the way," the empress said in a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency.

In October, the imperial couple visited Okinawa for the first time since the emperor's ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the southern island prefecture's reversion to Japan from U.S. rule.

"It was an opportunity to deeply re-etch in my mind the preciousness and importance of peace," said the empress, who has long battled a stress-induced illness.

The empress also visited Tochigi Prefecture in October and Hyogo Prefecture in November, resuming visits to regional areas for the first time in three years following the COVID-19 pandemic.