22 prison officers inflict violence on inmates in central Japan

Saito said that an inmate in his 60s in the Nagoya Prison in Aichi Prefecture was found with an injury near his eyelid in late August. He claimed that a prison officer had inflicted violence on him.

An investigation by the prison found that the man and two other inmates had been repeatedly assaulted by 22 officers.

The officers allegedly hit the inmates' hands and faces, sprayed alcohol in their faces and slapped their buttocks with sandals, among other things.

The officers are in their 20s and 30s. Most of them have worked as prison officers for less than three years. They reportedly claimed that the inmates failed to follow instructions, yelled and made demands repeatedly.