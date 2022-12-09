22 prison officers inflict violence on inmates in central Japan
名古屋刑務所職員22人 受刑者に暴行の疑い
NAGOYA, Dec 10 (NHK) - Japan's Justice Minister Saito Ken has said that 22 prison officers in central Japan had repeatedly assaulted inmates from November last year through August this year.
Saito said that an inmate in his 60s in the Nagoya Prison in Aichi Prefecture was found with an injury near his eyelid in late August. He claimed that a prison officer had inflicted violence on him.
An investigation by the prison found that the man and two other inmates had been repeatedly assaulted by 22 officers.
The officers allegedly hit the inmates' hands and faces, sprayed alcohol in their faces and slapped their buttocks with sandals, among other things.
The officers are in their 20s and 30s. Most of them have worked as prison officers for less than three years. They reportedly claimed that the inmates failed to follow instructions, yelled and made demands repeatedly. ...continue reading
Empress Masako turns 59; reflects on half a lifetime as royal
Empress Masako, on the occasion of her 59th birthday Friday, reflected on having spent exactly half of her life in the imperial family since marrying Emperor Naruhito in June 1993, saying she felt "deeply moved" by her years as royalty.
Yakuza may be blocked from using all expressways in Japan within the decade
In 2011, the Japanese prefectural governments passed Organized Crime Exclusion Ordinances which prohibit companies from doing business with members of organized crime groups.
Former police officer arrested for 5th time for sexual assault and other crimes
A former police officer, who has been sacked from his post near Tokyo for sexual assault and other charges, has been arrested again for suspicion of another assault. He has now been arrested for the fifth time.
5 arrested over October mass brawl at Tokyo skyscraper restaurant
Police on Wednesday arrested five men with links to organized crime over a mass brawl that erupted as a group of around 100 were dining at a restaurant in a Tokyo skyscraper in October.
Mother of late 'Terrace House' star sues TV broadcaster
The mother of Hana Kimura, a former cast member of the popular reality show "Terrace House," said Tuesday she has filed a lawsuit against the program's Japanese broadcaster and two other companies, claiming her daughter committed suicide because of the show.
QAnon's Japan arm searched over obstructing COVID vaccinations
Police searched the head office of a group claiming to be the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon in Shizuoka Prefecture on Monday after its members were arrested last week for forcing their way into a local mass coronavirus vaccination site earlier this year.
3 British men held over 2015 jewelry store robbery in Tokyo
Three men have been detained in Britain over their alleged involvement in a 2015 robbery that netted over 100 million yen ($742,000) worth of jewelry from a luxury shop in central Tokyo, an investigative source said Saturday.
Woman stabbed in front of home in Fukuoka Prefecture
A 21-year-old woman was stabbed on the road outside her home in Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture, early Saturday morning.
Teacher arrested for putting miniature camera in girls’ toilet
Police in Chiba city have arrested a 36-year-old high school teacher on suspicion of voyeurism and creating a public nuisance after he admitted placing a miniature camera inside a cubicle in the girls’ toilet at the school.
Deep Talk with Japanese Prostitutes
As the number of syphilis cases has been soaring recently, there're growing concerns on prostitution in Japan.
Japan's Princess Aiko turns 21
Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, turned 21 on Thursday.
Why Japanese People Say "I'm Not Religious"
When Japanese people are asked their religion, 70 percent of them say no religion but they often visit shrines and temples, pray to gods, and enjoy many religious events all year long.
Tokyo court: Non-recognition of same-sex marriage constitutional
A Japanese court has ruled that not recognizing same-sex marriages is constitutional. It dismissed plaintiffs' claim for government compensation, saying current legal provisions cannot be ruled unconstitutional.
Japan death row prisoners sue government to stop hangings
Three death row prisoners in Japan are taking the government to court as they fight to end the practice of execution by hanging.
