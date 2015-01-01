Diabetic man dies in police custody after not eating for 3 days or being given medication

Aichi prefectural police have revealed that a 43-year-old unemployed man, who was being detained in a cell at a police station in Okazaki, died on Dec 4 after refusing to eat any food for three days.

The detainee, who was also a diabetic, was not given any medication either while in custody, police said.

The Act on Penal Detention Facilities specifies that inmates who do not consume any food or drinks must be given medical attention.

After he lost consciousness on Dec 4, the detainee was taken to a hospital where he died later that day, Kyodo News reported. An autopsy showed the cause of death was kidney failure and dehydration. ...continue reading