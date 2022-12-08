Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
As of November 25, 10 people had been killed in such accidents this year, Tokyo police said in a recent Twitter post -- representing 22% of all pedestrian deaths in the capital. "That's double what it was last year. Pedestrians, drink in moderation!" the post read.
Police are concerned the death toll could rise further as people attend end-of-year celebrations and office parties, especially as nightlife picks back up after the easing of COVID restrictions.
【お酒は飲んでも飲まれるな！】— 警視庁交通総務課 (@MPD_kotu) December 8, 2022
１１月２５日現在、歩行者の死者４５人のうち、１０人（約２２％）が、飲酒した後に道路で寝込み、交通事故に遭って亡くなっています。
昨年と比べるとなんと２倍です。
歩行者の皆さん、お酒はほどほどに！https://t.co/NlKncUe9NY pic.twitter.com/EYXjUNk7jx
The department has released a public service announcement video warning people of the risks of excessive drinking and reminders on road safety. It will be shown inside 60,000 taxis with monitors in Tokyo in the lead up to New Year's Eve. ...continue reading
