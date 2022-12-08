Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn

As of November 25, 10 people had been killed in such accidents this year, Tokyo police said in a recent Twitter post -- representing 22% of all pedestrian deaths in the capital. "That's double what it was last year. Pedestrians, drink in moderation!" the post read.

Police are concerned the death toll could rise further as people attend end-of-year celebrations and office parties, especially as nightlife picks back up after the easing of COVID restrictions.

The department has released a public service announcement video warning people of the risks of excessive drinking and reminders on road safety. It will be shown inside 60,000 taxis with monitors in Tokyo in the lead up to New Year's Eve. ...continue reading