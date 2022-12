Woman sheltering in car due to power shortage died of carbon monoxide poisoning

, Dec 22 ( NHK ) - Police in Niigata Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast, have confirmed that a woman found dead in a snowbound car died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The 27-year-old was found Tuesday afternoon outside her home in Kashiwazaki City. The car's engine was running.

The area has been without power due to heavy snow.

Police believe the woman was in the car to stay warm, but its exhaust pipe became clogged by snow.