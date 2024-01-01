3 family members found beaten to death at home in Saitama Prefecture
“ハンマー”持ち逃走中 遺体は60代夫婦と娘か 元刑事に聞く犯人像「殺意は明確」
Police said that around 7 a.m., they received a call from a neighbor reporting that a man was lying on the grass in front of the house, Kyodo News reported. The caller also said that shortly before, he had heard loud arguments from inside the house.
Another neighbor called 119, reporting flames coming from the second floor of the house.
Police said a man with what looked like a hammer was seen running from the house. He was dressed in black, wearing a black mask and carried a shoulder bag.
Police and firefighters went to the house and found the man collapsed, outside the front door, bleeding from wounds to his head and neck. Near the entrance, they found the man’s wife and daughter. All three were declared dead at the scene. ...continue reading
