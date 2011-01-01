Lennon, Ono asked Japan to allow A-bomb film to be shown abroad
"Effects of the Atomic Bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki," taken as a scientific documentary a month after the bombings in 1945, was requisitioned by the United States a year later. It was returned to Japan in November 1967, but only its edited version had been shown to the Japanese public.
The United States dropped the bombs on Hiroshima on Aug. 6 and on Nagasaki three days later, at the close of World War II. Filming, involving scientists and film production companies, began a month later. The movie is divided by themes such as on locating the bombs' hypocenters, medical activities and radioactive effects on humans and plants.
Writing at the height of the Cold War and during the Vietnam War, the two antiwar activists said, "In view of the uncertain world situation we feel it very important to show the uncut version of the above film to the rest of the world" in their letter seen by Kyodo News on Saturday.
"We feel the time is urgent, and it is the responsibility of the Japanese people to show the rest of the world the actual atrocity that took place in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the hope that it would never be repeated again," they added.
"Please give us permission to show the film outside Japan," they ended the letter dated Dec. 17, 1969, with their cartoons drawn. ...continue reading
yomiuri.co.jp - Jan 02
Turning 20 used to mean becoming an adult in Japan, until the revised Civil Code went into effect in April 2022 to lower the age of adulthood to 18.
Japan Today - Jan 01
Beatles musician John Lennon and his peace activist wife Yoko Ono asked Japanese Prime Minister Eisaku Sato in 1969 to permit overseas release of an unedited film on the aftermath of the U.S. atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to prevent a similar "atrocity," the Japanese Foreign Ministry's archives show.
The Shogunate - Dec 30
After the end of the sieges of Osaka castle, Tokugawa Ieyasu finally reaches the end of his days.
NHK - Dec 26
Japan's education ministry says a record of nearly 5,900 public school teachers took sick leave for depression and other mental health issues in the last academic year.
Japan Times - Dec 26
In one of his last diary entries, teacher Yoshio Kudo lamented workdays that started early and could last until nearly midnight. Two months later, he became a victim of karōshi — death from overwork.
newsonjapan.com - Dec 26
Many people today are choosing to grow cannabis for their personal use.
newsonjapan.com - Dec 26
Moving to a new city can potentially lead to exciting adventures and new beginnings for most people.
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Dec 23
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today, I tried drawing on a denim jacket using "Sharpie," an oil-based marker pen born in the United States.
sciencedaily.com - Dec 22
Since 1931, researchers have been investigating the therapeutic effects of Japanese hot springs, also known as 'onsen.' In 2011, the hospital conducted a massive survey of Beppu residents over 65 on their 'onsen' habits and health.
NHK - Dec 20
A group of academics has published what it says is the first-ever English handbook of the language of Japan's indigenous Ainu people. The Ainu once populated a wide area of northern Japan.
globelivemedia.com - Dec 18
In one of the last notes in his diary, the Japanese professor Yoshio Kudo lamented working hours that started early and could last until almost midnight. Two months later, he suffered a “karoshi”, a death from overwork.
Junk Food Japan - Dec 18
Ever wanted to know what it's like to have lunch at a Japanese Elementary school?
economist.com - Dec 16
Ikema ryuichi stands in the museum his mother built on Yonaguni, a coral-reef-fringed tropical island and south-western outpost of Japan.
Linfamy - Dec 15
A history of Japanese timekeeping. Clocks of water, clocks of fire, and clocks of metal for you to admire.
Nikkei - Dec 14
The Japanese government plans to establish a new national certification for Japanese-language teachers to ensure the quality of lessons at language schools for international students in Japan, according to a draft report compiled Tuesday by an expert panel with the Agency for Cultural Affairs.
leadership.ng - Dec 14
Nearly 60 percent of people in Japan were unaware of government guidance that wearing masks outdoors for protection against the coronavirus is unnecessary in most cases, recent survey results have shown.