The Japan You Never Knew | VICE Guide to Ehime

Japan That Will Blow Your Mind. The Weirdest Modern Country

Anton somewhere - Mar 11

This is Japan - the weirdest modern country in the world. It is a place where unimaginable technologies and cultural heritage are intertwined.

To mask or not to mask? The decision is yours from Monday

The Japan News - Mar 11

People will be advised to use their discretion regarding masking up in public from Monday, under the government's eased mask-wearing guidelines.

Riding Japan’s Amazing International Jet Ferry | Japan - South Korea

Solo Solo Travel - Mar 11

Today we are going to be riding Japan's international ferry, the Queen Beetle from Hakata, Japan to Busan, South Korea.

Discovering Japan's Hidden Gems: My Incredible Stay at a Container Hotel

Experience JAPAN - Mar 11

In this video, I take you on a tour of a Japanese hotel made entirely of containers. I'll show you the room layout, amenities, and share my thoughts on the overall experience.

Diamond Princess returns to Yokohama 3 yrs after mass COVID outbreak

Kyodo - Mar 10

The Diamond Princess liner returned to Yokohama near Tokyo on Friday for the first time since a mass COVID outbreak three years ago led Japan to quarantine those onboard and suspend the arrival of foreign cruise ships until this month.

70% of Japan flight attendants report photos taken of them secretly

Kyodo - Mar 10

Around 70 percent of flight attendants in Japan have reported that photos had been or likely had been taken of them surreptitiously, an aviation trade union said Thursday, calling for tougher penalties against the act.

Japan Weather Bureau: La nina has ended, 70% chance of normal weather pattern in spring

agriculture.com - Mar 10

Japan's weather bureau said on Friday the La Nina weather pattern has ended and that there was a 70% chance of normal weather patterns in the Northern Hemisphere spring.

Japan Airlines scraps US$48 promo fares after demand crashes website

themalaysianreserve.com - Mar 10

Japan Airlines Co. ended a campaign to sell steeply discounted tickets for domestic flights after demand overwhelmed the carrier's website.

JAL website almost inaccessible as campaign launches

NHK - Mar 09

Japan Airlines' website for reserving and purchasing air tickets has become almost inaccessible. The airline says access to the website surged amid a sales campaign.

The Japan You Never Knew | VICE Guide to Ehime

VICE - Mar 04

Ehime is one of the top emerging travel destinations in Japan! Only a short flight from Tokyo, Ehime is on Shikoku, the smallest of Japan's four major islands.

Japan eases coronavirus border controls for travelers from China

NHK - Mar 02

Japan's government has eased its COVID-19 border controls on travelers arriving from China.

Japan and South Korea lift restrictions on flights arriving from Hong Kong

South China Morning Post - Feb 28

Hong Kong travellers hoping to escape the city for a holiday in Japan or South Korea can breathe a sigh of relief as both countries are set to remove restrictions on flights from the city on Wednesday.

Jetstar's 72-Hour Japan-Only Sale Is Slinging Free Fares Home From Tokyo and Osaka

concreteplayground.com - Feb 28

It's the first time in four years that the airline has launched a Japan edition of its 'return for free' sale

Foreign cruise ships' arrivals in Japan to near pre-COVID level

Kyodo - Feb 27

Arrivals of foreign-operated cruise ships to Japan are set to near the level seen before the coronavirus pandemic when their dockings to the country resume in March after a three-year hiatus, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

Escaping to Japan's Secret Paradise *Okinawa*

PewDiePie - Feb 27

Okinawa Commemorative National Government Park (Ocean Expo Park): Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium