Japanese woman groped in viral Holi video breaks silence: ‘I love everything about India’
The groping victim, identified through her Twitter handle as “Megumi” — and @megu1455 on YouTube — posted the video but deleted it shortly after. In a new thread, she said she was overwhelmed by the resulting attention and apologized to those offended by the video.
“I tweeted the video. After that, the number of RTs and DMs increased more than I had imagined. I was terrified, so I deleted the tweet,” wrote Megumi, who has since returned to Japan. “For those who were offended by watching the video, I am very sorry.”
Megumi said she had prior knowledge that it was dangerous for women to go out by themselves during Holi celebrations.
For this reason, she went out with 35 friends; however, numbers did not help her avoid the incident. ...continue reading
VICE - Mar 14
Aum Shinrikyo. A doomsday cult responsible for one of the deadliest attacks in Japanese history.
yahoo.com - Mar 14
Japan Today - Mar 14
Japan has granted a long-term visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States, in what his representative called on Monday a "breakthrough" move in a country that does not recognize same-sex marriage.
Kyodo - Mar 13
A Tokyo court ordered Monday that the case against a former professional boxer, who was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, be retried.
Nikkei - Mar 13
Japanese novelist Kenzaburo Oe, winner of the 1994 Nobel Prize in Literature who was also known as a campaigner for the pacifist Constitution and against nuclear power, has died of old age, publisher Kodansha said Monday. He was 88.
The West - Mar 12
Australia's breakthrough baseball men have finally been brought down to earth, crushed by the power of Japan's super-slugging sports hero Shohei Ohtani in Tokyo.
Japan Today - Mar 12
Police in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he menaced another passenger with a knife on a bullet train on Saturday.
Kyodo - Mar 12
The former head of the operator of a southwestern Japan inn, who came under fire for only changing hot spring bathwater twice a year, allowing legionella bacteria to proliferate beyond the allowable limit, has died in a suspected suicide, police said Sunday.
NHK - Mar 12
Japanese astronaut Wakata Koichi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, along with three crewmembers.
Nikkei - Mar 11
More than 30,000 Japanese remain displaced after a major earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan 12 years ago on Saturday, even as some of the worst affected areas reopen to former residents.
soranews24.com - Mar 11
Thief tells owner what he’s doing in “none of your concern,” but brave senior disagrees.
ap7am.com - Mar 11
space.com - Mar 11
A Japanese astronomer captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside.
The Telegraph - Mar 11
The world’s first flying bike has hit the market in Japan for nearly £500,000 as creators of the XTURISMO “luxury air cruiser” say it will bring science fiction to life.
The Japan News - Mar 11
People will be advised to use their discretion regarding masking up in public from Monday, under the government’s eased mask-wearing guidelines.
Kyodo - Mar 10
The Diamond Princess liner returned to Yokohama near Tokyo on Friday for the first time since a mass COVID outbreak three years ago led Japan to quarantine those onboard and suspend the arrival of foreign cruise ships until this month.