Japan wins World Baseball Classic title

Japan has won the World Baseball Classic for the third time, beating the defending champion United States 3 to 2 in the final. It's their first title since 2009.

Japan trailed by one run in the second inning when Murakami Munetaka tied the score with a towering homerun. It was his first of the tournament. Japan tacked on another run in the inning to take the lead.

Okamoto Kazuma added some insurance in the fourth with a solo home run of his own. Japan's bullpen protected the lead, limiting the US to just one run through the 8th.

Japan's two-way star, Ohtani Shohei, took the mound in the 9th. He struck out his Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out.

Japan finished the tournament undefeated and Ohtani was named the Most Valuable Player.