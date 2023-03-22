Japan wins World Baseball Classic title
NHK -- Mar 22
Japan has won the World Baseball Classic for the third time, beating the defending champion United States 3 to 2 in the final. It's their first title since 2009.
Japan trailed by one run in the second inning when Murakami Munetaka tied the score with a towering homerun. It was his first of the tournament. Japan tacked on another run in the inning to take the lead.
Okamoto Kazuma added some insurance in the fourth with a solo home run of his own. Japan's bullpen protected the lead, limiting the US to just one run through the 8th.
Japan's two-way star, Ohtani Shohei, took the mound in the 9th. He struck out his Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out.
Japan finished the tournament undefeated and Ohtani was named the Most Valuable Player....continue reading
Ohtani named WBC MVP after historic performance at plate, on mound
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named MVP of the 2023 World Baseball Classic after dominating at the plate and on the mound to deliver Japan it's third championship win.
Sota Fujii becomes 2nd player in shogi history to hold 6 major titles
Twenty-year-old Sota Fujii became only the second player in the history of the shogi board game to hold six major titles Sunday when he took the Kio crown from Akira Watanabe.
Riding the Kiso Horse in Japan
The Kisouma (Kiso Horse) is an ancient Japanese breed and a symbol of the Samurai.
Japan's wheelchair tennis star Kunieda receives People's Honor Award
Retired Japanese wheelchair tennis star Kunieda Shingo has received the People's Honor Award.
WBC: Japan beats Italy 9-3 to advance to semifinals
Japan has advanced to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic tournament with a 9-3 win over Italy.
New Boston Red Sox Star Masataka Yoshida Looking To Make Impact In MLB After Stellar World Baseball Classic
Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Chaim Bloom made two notable moves this offseason following a disappointing last-place finish in the AL East division.
Australia's baseball aces suffer the power of Ohtani
Australia's breakthrough baseball men have finally been brought down to earth, crushed by the power of Japan's super-slugging sports hero Shohei Ohtani in Tokyo.
Can Japan win the World Baseball Classic for a third time?
Japan are a two-time World Baseball Classic winner. However, it seems like a long time ago that Japan won those honours.
Former Japanese women’s national team player criticises federation for unprofessionalism
Japan’s women’s national team finished second in February’s SheBelieves Cup held in the United States.
Homecoming hero Ohtani helps Japan win baseball opener
Major league superstar Shohei Ohtani was given a hero's welcome as he led Japan to an 8-1 win over China in their World Baseball Classic opener in Tokyo on Thursday.
Japan’s J-League considering a switch to an autumn-spring schedule to fall in line with major European leagues
Japan’s J-League is considering a switch to an autumn-spring soccer schedule, which is the norm in the major European soccer leagues.
Shohei Ohtani, other Asian stars chase World Baseball Classic glory
The fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic begins on Wednesday after a six-year hiatus, bringing together a constellation of star players from Japan, South Korea and others from around the globe.
Ohtani hits home run from his knee in return to Team Japan
On Monday evening inside a packed Kyocera Dome, as Japan took on the Hanshin Tigers in its first exhibition game before the 2023 World Baseball Classic begins, Ohtani finally put on Japan's iconic white pinstriped jersey again.
Tokyo Marathon returns to pre-pandemic scale
The Tokyo Marathon is being held on the scale it was known for before the coronavirus pandemic for the first time in four years. It is one of the largest races in Japan.
Basketball: Japan ends World Cup qualifiers with win over Bahrain
Japan cruised past Bahrain 95-72 on Sunday in its final match of Asian qualifying for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
