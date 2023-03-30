Japanese city launches Edo period virtual town

A city in western Japan is using modern technology to resurrect its rich past, creating a virtual simulation of a town that allows people to see how it was hundreds of years ago.

Kameoka in Kyoto Prefecture opened the virtual space to the public on Wednesday. Officials say the project will involve the digitalization of more than 2,500 cultural assets in the city.

The recreation allows people to explore a castle and tour the town that used to be nearby. The simulation is set in the Edo period, which lasted from the 17th to the 19th centuries.

Engineers created the structures using information taken from historical documents. ...continue reading