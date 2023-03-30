Japanese city launches Edo period virtual town
NHK -- Mar 31
A city in western Japan is using modern technology to resurrect its rich past, creating a virtual simulation of a town that allows people to see how it was hundreds of years ago.
Kameoka in Kyoto Prefecture opened the virtual space to the public on Wednesday. Officials say the project will involve the digitalization of more than 2,500 cultural assets in the city.
The recreation allows people to explore a castle and tour the town that used to be nearby. The simulation is set in the Edo period, which lasted from the 17th to the 19th centuries.
Engineers created the structures using information taken from historical documents. ...continue reading
Children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs tended to have fewer food allergies
techexplorist.com - Mar 30
In an analysis of over 65,000 infants from Japan, children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs during fetal development or early infancy tended to have fewer food allergies compared to other children, according to a study published March 29, 2023
Scientists explain alien comet 'Oumuamua's strange acceleration
Japan Times - Mar 24
The quirky comet ‘Oumuamua, the first interstellar object found visiting our solar system, has been the subject of fascination since being spotted in 2017, including its curious acceleration as it hurtled away from the sun.
Japan Factory Tour - Inside Massive Mazda MX-5 Miata Production Line
FRAME - Mar 24
On this feature of the FRAME, we explore the Production line of the Mazda MX-5 and the CX-30. Take a look at the different methods to build such models in the Ujina factory in Hiroshima, Japan.
How scientists in Japan bred mice with two fathers
DW News - Mar 23
Scientists in Japan have taken a small but important step that raises the prospect of same-sex couples producing biological children together.
11 Japanese Kitchen Gadgets Worth Buying | Japanese Food Gadgets
Kitchen Gadgets Zone - Mar 23
Japanese kitchen gadgets worth buying will give you aesthetic pleasure.
Newly discovered orchid in Japan has glass-like petals
CNN - Mar 21
Sometimes newfound flower species are lurking where scientists least expect to see them — in parks, gardens and even in planters on balconies.
Nest-building crows harass deer in Nara
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 17
Nara's deer are getting annoyed with the "luxury" home building of crows.
Japan Releases Fully Functioning Female Robots
Motech - Mar 16
The idea of humanoid robots has been around for decades. But, with this ever evolving world this idea as of now, is not just an idea but a reality.
Japanese sushi restaurant adopts AI surveillance system after pranksters arrested
South China Morning Post - Mar 15
Kura Sushi, a major conveyor-belt sushi chain in Japan, has introduced a new function to its AI camera system, which it said will help detect and alert staff to suspicious behaviour.
Japan's Recruiting Agencies Are Switching To Metaverse
newsonjapan.com - Mar 14
The Metaverse is taking a toll on the market. The high craze for this advanced technology proves it all!
Japanese astronaut Wakata returns from International Space Station
NHK - Mar 12
Japanese astronaut Wakata Koichi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, along with three crewmembers.
Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon
space.com - Mar 11
A Japanese astronomer captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside.
World's first flying bike goes on sale on Japan
The Telegraph - Mar 11
The world’s first flying bike has hit the market in Japan for nearly £500,000 as creators of the XTURISMO “luxury air cruiser” say it will bring science fiction to life.
Twin pandas at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo being prepared for independence from mother
- Mar 10
Twin panda cubs at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo are being prepared for independence from their mother starting on Friday.
Failed H3 launch puts Japan on back foot in global rocket race
Nikkei - Mar 08
The second failure of Japan's H3 rocket in what was supposed to be its maiden launch marks a setback for plans to develop the country's space industry, to set up its own satellite navigation system and more.
