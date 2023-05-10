Tokyo police arrest junior high school teacher on suspicion of murder
【中学校教諭の男逮捕】事件当日…勤務後に被害者宅を訪れ犯行か 江戸川区の60代男性殺害疑い
NHK -- May 11
Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old junior high teacher for allegedly stabbing a male resident near the school and killing him.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department arrested Omoto Kosuke on Wednesday on suspicion of killing 63-year-old Yamagishi Masafumi at his home in Edogawa Ward in February.
A passer-by notified the police after finding the victim lying in the entrance, bleeding.
Investigative sources say security cameras nearby captured images of a suspicious-looking person wearing dark clothes.
The sources say Omoto has denied involvement in the case.
The victim is believed to have been killed shortly after he returned home.
Tokyo police say the suspect may have broken into the house to carry out a theft, and encountered the victim. ...continue reading
May 11 (日テレNEWS) - ことし2月、東京・江戸川区の住宅で、この家に住む60代の男性を刃物で複数回切りつけるなどし殺害したとして、近くの中学校で教諭を務める36歳の男が警視庁に逮捕されました。男の身柄がある警察署前から中継です。 ...continue reading
Tokyo police arrest junior high school teacher on suspicion of murder
NHK - May 11
Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old junior high teacher for allegedly stabbing a male resident near the school and killing him.
NHK - May 11
Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old junior high teacher for allegedly stabbing a male resident near the school and killing him.
Can explodes at Tokyo station; man taken into custody
Japan Today - May 09
A coffee can exploded Monday afternoon near a ticket vending machine at a train station in Tokyo, injuring a woman in her 20s who was nearby, authorities said.
Japan Today - May 09
A coffee can exploded Monday afternoon near a ticket vending machine at a train station in Tokyo, injuring a woman in her 20s who was nearby, authorities said.
Japan's secret island where people never die (+100 years)
Yes Theory - May 09
What do the longest living humans on the planet know that we don't? Doctor of scientists and dieticians have been looking for the secrets of longevity for centuries and in that process we've now uncovered healthier ways of living, cured diseases and technology has given us virtually everything we'd ever want at our fingertips.
Yes Theory - May 09
What do the longest living humans on the planet know that we don't? Doctor of scientists and dieticians have been looking for the secrets of longevity for centuries and in that process we've now uncovered healthier ways of living, cured diseases and technology has given us virtually everything we'd ever want at our fingertips.
Riot police member apparently kills himself at prime minister’s residence
Japan Today - May 05
A 25-year-old member of the riot police assigned to the prime minister's official residence has died after apparently shooting himself in a toilet on Friday morning.
Japan Today - May 05
A 25-year-old member of the riot police assigned to the prime minister's official residence has died after apparently shooting himself in a toilet on Friday morning.
Man arrested for shooting arrow into cat says he did it just for fun
Japan Today - May 05
Police in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of violating the Animal Welfare Law after he shot an arrow from a homemade blowgun into a stray cat last week.
Japan Today - May 05
Police in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of violating the Animal Welfare Law after he shot an arrow from a homemade blowgun into a stray cat last week.
45 percent of young people in Japan have suicidal thoughts: survey
Kyodo - May 05
Almost one in two young people in Japan have had suicidal thoughts, a Tokyo-based nongovernmental organization said in a survey, calling for greater public awareness to prevent suicide.
Kyodo - May 05
Almost one in two young people in Japan have had suicidal thoughts, a Tokyo-based nongovernmental organization said in a survey, calling for greater public awareness to prevent suicide.
Japan to ban 'upskirting' for first time
scotsman.com - May 03
Japan has opted to ban "upskirting" -- taking photographs beneath a woman's skirt without their consent -- as part of sweeping changes to sex crime laws in the country.
scotsman.com - May 03
Japan has opted to ban "upskirting" -- taking photographs beneath a woman's skirt without their consent -- as part of sweeping changes to sex crime laws in the country.
Connecticut woman vanishes while hiking in Japan
newser.com - May 03
A 60-year-old Connecticut woman vanished on a hiking trail in Japan last month, and her family has traveled there to organize a remarkable search effort. But hope is fading because Patricia Wu-Murad has not been seen since April 10.
newser.com - May 03
A 60-year-old Connecticut woman vanished on a hiking trail in Japan last month, and her family has traveled there to organize a remarkable search effort. But hope is fading because Patricia Wu-Murad has not been seen since April 10.
Woman held for allegedly assaulting man with hot water "for noodles"
Kyodo - May 02
A 29-year-old woman in Osaka was arrested Monday on suspicion of assaulting a man, who was later confirmed dead, by pouring hot water on him at her home the previous day, police said.
Kyodo - May 02
A 29-year-old woman in Osaka was arrested Monday on suspicion of assaulting a man, who was later confirmed dead, by pouring hot water on him at her home the previous day, police said.
Japanese city to remove street piano due to users' bad manners, rule-breaking
NHK - May 02
A Japanese city in western Japan will soon remove a street piano, only six months after the instrument was placed at a station. City officials cited users who were disruptive or did not follow rules.
NHK - May 02
A Japanese city in western Japan will soon remove a street piano, only six months after the instrument was placed at a station. City officials cited users who were disruptive or did not follow rules.
Man beats woman with bat outside convenience store in Nagano Pref
Japan Today - Apr 28
A woman in her 60s was beaten by a man wielding a bat outside a convenience store in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday.
Japan Today - Apr 28
A woman in her 60s was beaten by a man wielding a bat outside a convenience store in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday.
Elderly couple injured after being attacked by bear
NOJ - Apr 28
An elderly couple who were picking wild vegetables in Hachimantai City, Iwate Prefecture, on Thursday were attacked by a bear leaving them with facial injuries.
NOJ - Apr 28
An elderly couple who were picking wild vegetables in Hachimantai City, Iwate Prefecture, on Thursday were attacked by a bear leaving them with facial injuries.
Losing finger not stopping Japanese deliveryman
borneobulletin - Apr 28
In the country where the word for working oneself to death was coined – karoshi – it may appear that nothing short of loss of life would stop some Japanese from carrying out their duties.
borneobulletin - Apr 28
In the country where the word for working oneself to death was coined – karoshi – it may appear that nothing short of loss of life would stop some Japanese from carrying out their duties.
Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade celebrates advances in LGBTQ rights
Japan Today - Apr 25
Cheering, flag-waving crowds gathered in Tokyo on Sunday for the first full Pride parade in four years, celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights but demanding Japan join other advanced nations in legally recognizing same-sex marriage.
Japan Today - Apr 25
Cheering, flag-waving crowds gathered in Tokyo on Sunday for the first full Pride parade in four years, celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights but demanding Japan join other advanced nations in legally recognizing same-sex marriage.
Japan's 'crying baby sumo' festival returns after pandemic
CNA - Apr 23
Dozens of bawling Japanese babies faced off Saturday (Apr 22) in a traditional "crying sumo" ritual believed to bring the infants good health, which returned for the first time in four years after the COVID-19 pandemic.
CNA - Apr 23
Dozens of bawling Japanese babies faced off Saturday (Apr 22) in a traditional "crying sumo" ritual believed to bring the infants good health, which returned for the first time in four years after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramen noodle shop owner fatally shot in western Japan
Kyodo - Apr 23
A man in his 50s, believed to be the owner of a ramen noodle shop in Kobe, western Japan, was apparently fatally shot there on Saturday, said police, who are investigating it as a murder case.
Kyodo - Apr 23
A man in his 50s, believed to be the owner of a ramen noodle shop in Kobe, western Japan, was apparently fatally shot there on Saturday, said police, who are investigating it as a murder case.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7