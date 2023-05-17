Kobe man arrested after threatening driving school with 1,500 origami cranes
soranews24.com -- May 18
On 11 May Hyogo Prefectural Police in Kobe City arrested a 22-year-old man for sending 15 threatening letters and one case containing roughly 1,500 origami cranes to his former driving school.
The incidents occurred between 27 October of last year and 9 April this year, in which envelopes with a 39-year-old employee’s name on it were placed in the school’s mailbox. The letters reportedly had messages such as “Die!” and “Quit your job now!” written on them. The paper cranes, however, were simply paper cranes.
Police used surveillance video to track the suspect down and found that he was a former student of the driving school who had failed to get his truck driver’s license last year. After his arrest, the man admitted to the crime and said that he had gotten “angry at their poor teaching style.” When asked the million-dollar question of what was up with the cranes, he told police that folding them helped to calm him down....continue reading
Nepalese students killed in auto crash may have been trying to fix bus's engine
NHK - May 18
Japanese police officials say two Nepalese men killed in a traffic accident in northeastern Japan on Tuesday may have been trying to help their bus driver fix the vehicle's engine.
NHK - May 18
Japanese police officials say two Nepalese men killed in a traffic accident in northeastern Japan on Tuesday may have been trying to help their bus driver fix the vehicle's engine.
Kobe man arrested after threatening driving school with 1,500 origami cranes
soranews24.com - May 18
On 11 May Hyogo Prefectural Police in Kobe City arrested a 22-year-old man for sending 15 threatening letters and one case containing roughly 1,500 origami cranes to his former driving school.
soranews24.com - May 18
On 11 May Hyogo Prefectural Police in Kobe City arrested a 22-year-old man for sending 15 threatening letters and one case containing roughly 1,500 origami cranes to his former driving school.
How a former yakuza criminal went from a jail cell in Japan to fighting the war in Ukraine
abc.net.au - May 17
From Japanese gangster to Ukrainian freedom fighter, Harusan is on a redemption arc. The 50-year-old moved to the eastern European country a year ago to fight against the Russian invaders.
abc.net.au - May 17
From Japanese gangster to Ukrainian freedom fighter, Harusan is on a redemption arc. The 50-year-old moved to the eastern European country a year ago to fight against the Russian invaders.
Japan's 'dark gig' economy linked to series of brazen daylight robberies
South China Morning Post - May 17
A botched robbery of a Rolex watch store in Tokyo's glitzy Ginza district reportedly has all the hallmarks of what are known as yami baito or “dark part-time jobs” in Japan.
South China Morning Post - May 17
A botched robbery of a Rolex watch store in Tokyo's glitzy Ginza district reportedly has all the hallmarks of what are known as yami baito or “dark part-time jobs” in Japan.
Bear attack on angler suspected after human head found at lake in Hokkaido
Japan Today - May 16
Police are searching for an angler who went missing at a lake in Hokkaido, suspecting he may have been attacked by a bear after a human head was found in the area Monday, they said.
Japan Today - May 16
Police are searching for an angler who went missing at a lake in Hokkaido, suspecting he may have been attacked by a bear after a human head was found in the area Monday, they said.
Man arrested over murder of woman at Tokyo brothel
Japan Today - May 15
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of killing a woman in her 30s at a brothel where she worked.
Japan Today - May 15
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of killing a woman in her 30s at a brothel where she worked.
What's it like being LGBTQ+ in Japan?
TAKASHii from Japan - May 15
Interviewing sexual minority people at Tokyo Rainbow Parade 2023.
TAKASHii from Japan - May 15
Interviewing sexual minority people at Tokyo Rainbow Parade 2023.
Car crashes into Aichi supermarket seriously injuring shoppers
NOJ / FNN - May 14
Five female customers at a supermarket in Inazawa City, Aichi, were seriously injured on Saturday morning when a car crashed into the building after an elderly driver mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.
NOJ / FNN - May 14
Five female customers at a supermarket in Inazawa City, Aichi, were seriously injured on Saturday morning when a car crashed into the building after an elderly driver mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.
36-year-old woman arrested for leaving one-month-old daughter in trash container
Japan Today - May 14
Police in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her one-month-old daughter in a trash container.
Japan Today - May 14
Police in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her one-month-old daughter in a trash container.
Fans demand Johnny's talent agency investigate sexual abuse claims
Kyodo - May 13
Fans of idols belonging to Johnny & Associates Inc., one of Japan's most powerful talent agencies, said Thursday they have submitted a petition with around 16,000 signatures demanding that the firm investigate allegations of sexual abuse by its late founder Johnny Kitagawa.
Kyodo - May 13
Fans of idols belonging to Johnny & Associates Inc., one of Japan's most powerful talent agencies, said Thursday they have submitted a petition with around 16,000 signatures demanding that the firm investigate allegations of sexual abuse by its late founder Johnny Kitagawa.
Tokyo police arrest junior high school teacher on suspicion of murder
NHK - May 11
Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old junior high teacher for allegedly stabbing a male resident near the school and killing him.
NHK - May 11
Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old junior high teacher for allegedly stabbing a male resident near the school and killing him.
Japanese schoolboy stabbed in chest on way to school in downtown Tokyo
wgmd.com - May 10
Japanese police said a schoolboy was stabbed in the chest as he stepped out of his house to go to school Wednesday in a residential area of downtown Tokyo. A suspect was arrested at the scene.
wgmd.com - May 10
Japanese police said a schoolboy was stabbed in the chest as he stepped out of his house to go to school Wednesday in a residential area of downtown Tokyo. A suspect was arrested at the scene.
Can explodes at Tokyo station; man taken into custody
Japan Today - May 09
A coffee can exploded Monday afternoon near a ticket vending machine at a train station in Tokyo, injuring a woman in her 20s who was nearby, authorities said.
Japan Today - May 09
A coffee can exploded Monday afternoon near a ticket vending machine at a train station in Tokyo, injuring a woman in her 20s who was nearby, authorities said.
Japan's secret island where people never die (+100 years)
Yes Theory - May 09
What do the longest living humans on the planet know that we don't? Doctor of scientists and dieticians have been looking for the secrets of longevity for centuries and in that process we've now uncovered healthier ways of living, cured diseases and technology has given us virtually everything we'd ever want at our fingertips.
Yes Theory - May 09
What do the longest living humans on the planet know that we don't? Doctor of scientists and dieticians have been looking for the secrets of longevity for centuries and in that process we've now uncovered healthier ways of living, cured diseases and technology has given us virtually everything we'd ever want at our fingertips.
Riot police member apparently kills himself at prime minister’s residence
Japan Today - May 05
A 25-year-old member of the riot police assigned to the prime minister's official residence has died after apparently shooting himself in a toilet on Friday morning.
Japan Today - May 05
A 25-year-old member of the riot police assigned to the prime minister's official residence has died after apparently shooting himself in a toilet on Friday morning.
Man arrested for shooting arrow into cat says he did it just for fun
Japan Today - May 05
Police in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of violating the Animal Welfare Law after he shot an arrow from a homemade blowgun into a stray cat last week.
Japan Today - May 05
Police in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of violating the Animal Welfare Law after he shot an arrow from a homemade blowgun into a stray cat last week.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7