Historic game set to take place between Japan and England

History will be made on June 22 next year when England and Japan face off in an international on Japanese soil, it has been announced.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) confirmed the news in what will be an historic occasion for the two rugby nations.

Thursday’s announcement marks exactly one year until the match between the sides.

While England toured Japan in 1971 and 1979, those games did not hold Test status. The two nations have since faced off in a further three international fixtures (1987, 2018 and 2022), but this will be the first ever Test match between the pair hosted by Japan. ...continue reading