Ohtani Shohei's hometown immortalizes him in rice field
NHK -- Jun 29
The hometown of Ohtani Shohei has honored the baseball star by creating an image of him in a paddy field.
The likeness in Oshu City, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, shows the two-way Major League Baseball player in Japan's national team uniform throwing a pitch. The initialisms "WBC" and "MVP" were rendered alongside.
Ohtani was named most valuable player in the 2023 World Baseball Classic for helping Japan clinch its third championship.
The group behind the project said that in early June local residents, including junior high school students, planted five varieties of rice in colors including purple and red. ...continue reading
JBC says cannabis found in boxer Ioka's December doping test sample
The Japan Boxing Commission has revealed that boxer Kazuto Ioka's urine sample taken on Dec 31 showed traces of cannabis.
Historic game set to take place between Japan and England
History will be made on June 22 next year when England and Japan face off in an international on Japanese soil, it has been announced.
Japanese player criticized for throwing Peru shirt on ground
Last Tuesday, the Japanese team received its counterpart from Peru at the Suita Stadium in Osaka, to play a friendly match. The match ended with a score of 4-1 in favor of the Japanese eleventh and at the end of the commitment there was a small controversy with a Japanese player.
Exploring the Influence of Traditional Japanese Games on Online Casinos
Imbued with an antiquity that resounds across millennia, the culture of the Land of the Rising Sun, Japan, reverberates with the echoes of its ancient customs.
Tokyo to host Japan's 1st Formula E electric motorsport race
The streets of Tokyo will host Japan's first ever race event in the all-electric Formula E world championship in March next year, the metropolitan government said Wednesday.
Ohtani belts 150th MLB career home run to lead season race
Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has belted his 23rd home run of the season in a game against the Royals, putting him in the lead for home runs in Major League Baseball.
Tennis: Miyu Kato's appeal to restore prize money, ranking points rejected
French Open mixed doubles champion Miyu Kato said Thursday an appeal to have her prize money and tour points reinstated was rejected by tournament organizers following a controversial incident in which she was defaulted for accidentally hitting a ball kid with a ball.
Japanese wrestler moves to Senegal to master ancient martial art and fulfil pledge
Japanese wrestler Shogo Uozumi moved to Senegal to try his hand at the western African nation’s style of wrestling. Laamb combines physical combat with some acrobatics.
Japan's Craziest Hidden Car Meet!
The monthly Okutama Sunday cars and coffee, is by far one of the countries most underrated and best regular gatherings! Everything from Bosozoku, classic Porsches, GTR's, Hakosuka's, Silvia's, AE86's and more!
Volleyball: Miyaura man of the match as Japan stun France
Kento Miyaura was Japan’s golden substitution in their fourth Volleyball Nations League 2023 victory.
Japan's Oda Tokito makes wheelchair tennis history
Seventeen-year-old Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the French Open men's wheelchair singles title, becoming the youngest winner of a Grand Slam tournament in the category.
Japan's Kato finds redemption with mixed doubles win at the French Open
Japanese tennis player Kato Miyu has claimed the mixed doubles title at the French Open. The win comes just days after she was controversially disqualified from the women's doubles.
Miyu Kato loses women's doubles money for accidentally hitting ball girl
French Open tennis player Miyu Kato forfeited all of her 21,500 euros (about $23,000) in prize money and rankings points from women's doubles because she accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck with a ball after a point during a match, but she is allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles.
Court finds ex-toy maker executives guilty of Tokyo Games bribery
A court in Tokyo has found two former toy maker executives guilty of bribing a then Tokyo Olympic Games organizing committee executive.
French Open: Doubles pair disqualified for hitting ball girl
Japan's Miyu Kato and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from the French Open after Kato struck a ball down the court between points, hitting a ball girl, during their women's doubles third-round match on Sunday.
