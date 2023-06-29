Ohtani Shohei's hometown immortalizes him in rice field

The hometown of Ohtani Shohei has honored the baseball star by creating an image of him in a paddy field.

The likeness in Oshu City, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, shows the two-way Major League Baseball player in Japan's national team uniform throwing a pitch. The initialisms "WBC" and "MVP" were rendered alongside.

Ohtani was named most valuable player in the 2023 World Baseball Classic for helping Japan clinch its third championship.

The group behind the project said that in early June local residents, including junior high school students, planted five varieties of rice in colors including purple and red. ...continue reading