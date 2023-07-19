Foreign visitors to Japan top 10 million in first half of 2023

It is the first time arrivals have reached that level since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japan National Tourism Organization estimates about 10.7 million travelers arrived in the six months through June. The government relaxed entry restrictions last autumn.

Visitors from South Korea made up the largest proportion at just over 3.1 million. There were more than 1.7 million arrivals from Taiwan and roughly 970,000 from the United States.

There was also an increase in travelers from China on private trips although Beijing still does not allow group tours to Japan.