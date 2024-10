KYOTO, Oct 14 (News On Japan) - Kayabuki Village in Kyoto Prefecture is home to 39 thatched-roof houses, selected as an Important Preservation District for Groups of Traditional Buildings by the Japanese government.

As a place where visitors can experience Japan’s traditional landscape, it attracts tourists from all over the world. The village, adorned with blooming soba flowers and cosmos, is on the verge of welcoming autumn.

Source: YOMIURI