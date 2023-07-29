Sumida River Fireworks Festival held for first time in four years
4年ぶりの隅田川花火大会 コロナ経て「大輪の花」期待
TOKYO, Jul 30 (NHK) - The skies over Tokyo's Sumida Ward were lit up on Saturday night as one of the capital's most popular summer fireworks festivals was held for the first time since 2019.
The annual Sumida River Fireworks Festival was canceled for three years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic but resumed this year after the government downgraded the legal classification of the disease in May.
About 20,000 colorful fireworks were shot into the sky between 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. ...continue reading
Jul 30 (ANNnewsCH) - コロナ禍で中止が続いた隅田川花火大会が29日夜、4年ぶりに開催されます。屋形船業者からは期待の声が上がっています。 ...continue reading
Sumida River Fireworks Festival held for first time in four years
NHK - Jul 30
Tokyo to Raise Hotel Tax Rate for Tourists (2023) | Japan Travel Update
ONLY in JAPAN * GO - Jul 28
Riding Japan's Newest Intercity Train named "Spacia X" | Asakusa - Nikko
travelgeek - Jul 28
Many areas of Japan again have life-threatening temperatures on Thursday
NHK - Jul 27
Get ready to zip 1740 meters across Japan's islands
News On Japan - Jul 27
World's largest art: manga mania hits rice paddy
News On Japan - Jul 25
More Japan tourist hot-spots imposing hotel taxes to fund promotions
Kyodo - Jul 24
QUITTING the 9-5 to see THE JAPAN YOU NEVER KNEW EXISTED
TREAD the globe - Jul 24
Rainy season over in Tokyo area and northeastern Tohoku region
NHK - Jul 22
Rainy season ends in 3 regions west of Tokyo, Japan's weather officials say
NHK - Jul 21
GION MATSURI - Kyoto's most important festival
Harpist in Japan - Jul 21
Photographing The World: Japan
Fstoppers - Jul 21
15 Things That Can't Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
The Ultimate Discovery - Jul 20
Haneda Airport reopens Terminal 2 International Flight Area
NHK - Jul 20
Foreign visitors to Japan top 10 million in first half of 2023
NHK - Jul 20
World's most powerful passports: Japan loses top spot in Henley ranking
Forbes - Jul 20
