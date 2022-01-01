6-year-old boy wakes up to find his parents dead in the house
住宅で男女が死亡 殺人事件か 6歳長男“両親が起きてこない” 岡山市
Japan Today -- Aug 02
A six-year-old boy ran to his neighbor’s house on Monday morning, saying his parents were lying on the floor at home and wouldn’t wake up, in Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture.
Police said the neighbor called 110 at around 6:30 a.m., Kyodo News reported. Police went to the house and found a 38-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife dead at the scene from knife wounds, in what they believe was a murder-suicide.
The boy’s father was on the floor near the kitchen, and his mother wife was found in her bedroom. A blood-stained knife was near her body.
Police said there were no signs of anyone having broken into the house or that any rooms had been ransacked. ...continue reading
Aug 02 (FNNプライムオンライン) - 岡山市の住宅で、40歳くらいの男女が血を流して倒れているのが見つかり、2人の死亡が確認された。 ...continue reading
The Truth About Cheating In Japan
According to a survey by Durex on the world adultery rate ranking, Japan is not even in the top 10 countries.
Boyfriend of woman whose 3-year-old son drowned in bathtub arrested for negligence
Police in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of negligence resulting in death after his girlfriend’s three-year-old son drowned in a bathtub filled with hot water.
Government reveals wild marijuana activities in northern Japan
In the mountains of Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan, officials use sickles to remove wild marijuana in an effort to thwart people illegally entering the area to harvest the feral plants without permission.
Average life expectancy in Japan falls for 2nd straight year
The average life expectancies of Japanese men and women dropped in 2022 for the second year in a row. The health ministry suggests deaths from the coronavirus were a major factor.
Kabuki actor Ennosuke indicted over assisting in parents' suicide
Popular Japanese Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke was indicted Friday for allegedly assisting in his parents' taking of their own lives, prosecutors said, in what is believed to have been a family suicide pact.
Kim Kardashian wears rare $300,000 Birkin bag at soccer match in Japan
Of course, Kim Kardashian has one of the most rare Birkin bags to ever exist.
Japan's population declines for 14 years in a row
Japan's population stood at over 122.42 million on January 1, down about 800,000 from the previous year, and the biggest drop since record-taking began in 1968.
Japan narcotics agents raid shops suspected of selling cannabis liquids
Japanese narcotics control agents have raided dozens of shops across the country suspected of illegally selling liquids containing cannabis for electronic cigarettes.
Japan's Crown Princess Kiko tests positive for COVID
Japan's Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19 and will rest at her residence until the end of this week, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
Japan police arrest woman, parents in beheading of man at hotel in Hokkaido entertainment district
Japanese police said they arrested a woman and her parents in a beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan's northern city of Sapporo, where a headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago.
Dark side of the anime industry in Japan
For animators, the world of animation is no longer a gateway to the world of dreams but the gateway to mental illness.
Deer runs amok in downtown Sapporo
A wild deer has caused a commotion in downtown Sapporo where the animal evaded the capture of authorities and escaped into a residential area.
3 men arrested for abandoning body at golf course
Police have arrested three men, including a 55-year-old man, on suspicion of discarding a body in a suitcase at an abandoned golf course in Nikko City, Tochigi Prefecture.
Chinese girls fighting Japanese policemen
In the early morning of July 17 in Shinjuku, Tokyo, an incident occurred in which a Chinese woman punched and kicked a Japanese police officer.
Japan's sole custody laws have been criticised for incentivising child abduction, but the system may be about to change
Japan is an outlier among wealthy nations in not recognising joint custody, where both parents can spend time with their children after a break-up.
