6-year-old boy wakes up to find his parents dead in the house

A six-year-old boy ran to his neighbor’s house on Monday morning, saying his parents were lying on the floor at home and wouldn’t wake up, in Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture.

Police said the neighbor called 110 at around 6:30 a.m., Kyodo News reported. Police went to the house and found a 38-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife dead at the scene from knife wounds, in what they believe was a murder-suicide.

The boy’s father was on the floor near the kitchen, and his mother wife was found in her bedroom. A blood-stained knife was near her body.

Police said there were no signs of anyone having broken into the house or that any rooms had been ransacked.