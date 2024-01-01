Society

Baby Deer Born on Children's Day in Nara Park

NARA, May 08 (News On Japan) - The first baby deer of the year was born at Nara Park, measuring 56 cm in length and weighs 3,600 grams, which is considered average.

According to the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation, on Children's Day, May 5, staff at the deer conservation facility discovered the newborn female fawn next to its mother.

About 200 baby deer are born in Nara Park every year from May to July. The newborns spend their initial weeks at the "Rokuen" deer conservation facility. In July, they make their public debut in Nara Park.

Source: MBS

